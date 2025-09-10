3 fall hot spots in Ohio

Few places show off Ohio’s fall colors like Hocking Hills. Situated in Logan, Ohio, Hocking Hills offers the perfect backdrop for a weekend amid some of Ohio’s most striking scenery.

Where to hike

Hocking Hills is famous for its hiking, accommodating any nature enthusiast with trails of all lengths and levels. These are the ones you don’t want to miss.

Old Man’s Cave: The park’s most popular stop, this natural gorge is surrounded by some of the most beautiful trails in Hocking Hills, including sites like the Devil’s Bathtub and Sphinx Head.

Ash Cave: Showcasing the state’s largest recess cave, this stop features a horseshoe-shaped rim spanning 700 feet and runoff waterfall.

Cedar Falls: Surrounded by hemlocks and sandstone, Cedar Falls is one of the main attractions. It’s a mecca for hikers with plenty of trail options to see the largest waterfall in Hocking Hills.

What (else) to do

Ziplining: Hocking Hills Canopy Tours offers a first-hand forest view from above. Course options cater to everyone from beginners to thrill-seekers. Online: hockinghillscanopytours.com

Horseback riding: Saddle up at the Spotted Horse Ranch. Trips are typically two hours long, unless a group opts for the five-hour Cowboy Cookout with a full meal and campfire. Online: The Spotted Horse Ranch

Wine tasting: Take a seat for a wine tasting experience right in the heart of Hocking Hills at Hocking Hills Winery. Online: hockinghillswinery.com

Where to stay

Camping: The 2,356-acre Hocking Hills State Park is home to nearly 200 campsites, which can book up in advance during the fall season. Online: Hocking Hills State Park Campground

Glamping: Get the sounds and sights of nature without sacrificing some luxuries. Inside a 700-square-foot geodome, enjoy sweeping views of forest landscape with the comforts of home. Online: Hocking Hills geodomes

Cabins: An array of cabins and cottages offer family and pet-friendly accommodations, as well as romantic getaways for two. Online: Hocking Hills cabins

Island fever: Put-In-Bay

If an autumn island vibe sounds more refreshing, put Put-in-Bay on the itinerary. This South Bass Island resort village on Lake Erie offers a unique experience in its off season.

“Fall at Put-in-Bay is something truly special,” said Jordan Jenkins with the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

From September through the end of October, visitors to Put-in-Bay can expect to enjoy fewer crowds, milder weather and calmer vibes.

“The pace slows down after summer making it the perfect balance of fun events and peaceful island charm,” said Jenkins. “That combination is what makes it one of Ohio’s most unique fall getaways.”

The resort town transforms into a serene island setting, ideal for biking, hiking, and seeing local attractions like Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial. At a towering 352 feet, Perry’s Memorial stands 47 feet taller than New York’s Statue of Liberty.

Local recommendations:

Heineman’s Winery and Crystal Cave: Visit the island’s famed winery and see the world’s largest celestine geode. Online: heinemanswinery.com

Tour train and golf cart adventures: Hop aboard an open-air tour train for a guided loop of the island’s highlights, or rent a golf cart, bike, or moped to explore at your own pace.

Kid-friendly stops: The Butterfly House, Antique Car Museum, Fort Amaze’n, rock wall, and gemstone mining are all great options for fall family getaways.

Seasonal festivities:

Fall Ball (Oct. 3-4): A signature farewell-to-summer celebration with live music at the new Island Club Pavilion. Book a room or home rental at one of several participating resorts. Online: Fall Ball

Oktoberfest (Oct. 11-12): An annual island tradition spanning 30 years, featuring German delicacies, live Polka music and fun for the whole family. Online: Oktoberfest

Halloween Boo Bash (Oct. 25): Known to be the year’s last big event, more than 2,000 locals and visitors come together for the ultimate Halloween blowout before Put-in-Bay winds down for the winter. Online: Halloween Boo Bash

Back to the basics: Amish country

Sometimes the best escape is down a country road, where horse-drawn buggies set the pace. Spend a weekend enjoying the simpler life in Ohio’s Amish Country nestled in Holmes County, home of the world’s largest Mennonite settlement.

According to travel blogger Leah Yoder (yodertoterblog.com), it’s a place where the “clip-clop of horses replace the busy sounds of the freeway, and the smell of locally baked pies is a welcome substitute for big-box bakeries.”

She should know.

“I grew up in Amish Country,” she said. “And even though I’ve lived away for nearly 20 years, I keep going back. It’s more than just the amazing cheese, slower pace of life, and beautiful rolling hills — it’s a place to create amazing memories.”

Local favorites

Yoder said Heini’s Cheese Chalet should be one of the first stops, where visitors can see the cheese-making process firsthand. Also on her list:

Try an apple cider slushie from Hillcrest Orchard — also the place to buy apples in bulk. According to a spokesperson with the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, it’s the perfect stop for a “true taste of Amish Country” and a must-stop for any fall road trip to the local area.

“Whether you’re savoring local flavors, exploring the orchard, or simply soaking in the scenery, Hillcrest offers the perfect blend of family fun and authentic Amish Country tradition.”