2024 guide to fall things to do in the region

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 31 through Oct. 27

Location: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: The Ohio Renaissance Festival offers a number of different activities and shows for guests. Each weekend also has a unique theme, from pirates to romance.

When: Aug. 30 -Sept. 1

Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering

Description: This long-running city event will feature food, drinks, live shows and other activities

When: Sept. 6-8

Location: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering

Description: For nearly 50 years, this event has brought together the community of Kettering with traditional Italian food.

When: Sept. 6-8

Location: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Cost: $5, ticket can be used all weekend

Description: This event will feature authentic Greek food and wine, live entertainment and more.

When: Sept. 7-8

Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Cost: Free

Description: This event features a number of different food stalls, games and inflatables. There will also be live music and a car show.

When: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 14 through Nov. 3

Location: 7392 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville

Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for children younger than 10. Those two-years-old and younger get in free.

Description: This festival has corn mazes, mini golf, rides, foot golf and more. Season passes are available.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: Learning Tree Farm: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton

Description: This event is in support of Learning Tree Farm’s non-profit organization. There will be pony rides, hayrides, food trucks, games and more.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21

Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 227 E. Monument St., Dayton

Description: This festival is the year’s largest fundraiser for the Puerto Rico, American and Caribbean Organization. There will be music, dancing and Latin American food at the festival.

When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept 22

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Cost: Free

Description: This event will feature a number of food vendors, a paint the pig contest, a beer garden and more.

When: Sept. 28-29

Location: Warren County Fairgrounds: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Cost: $1 per person, those 12-years-old and younger are free. Cash only

Description: This event will feature over 300 craft and food vendors. There will also be live entertainment both days. This festival is fully accessible.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Cost: Free

Description: The 10th annual event will have food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Cost: Free

Description: This event will feature live entertainment both days, a beer garden, shopping and a number of pretzel-based dishes.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29

Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville

Description: This event will feature live bluegrass music, jewelry, craft vendors, antiques and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: Family event celebrating the season.

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive

Cost: Free

Description: Live music, car show, food trucks, vendors and more.

When: Oct. 5

Location: Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road in West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free

Description: For families and includes entertainment, puppet show, costume contest, petting zoo, non-scary haunted trail and more.

When: Oct. 11-13

Location: Downtown Hamilton, multiple streets

Cost: Free

Description: Multiple blocks of craft and food vendors, pumpkin weigh-off, alcohol for adults, live music, rides for children and more.

When: 2-8 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Cost: Free

Description: This event celebrates all things pumpkins, from pumpkin pies to pumpkin pizza.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton

Cost: Free

Description: This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a pumpkin patch, inflatables and more.

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 202 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Cost: Free

Description: This event brings together more than 250 craft and food vendors to the streets of Yellow Springs.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13

Location: Lost Creek Reserve: 2385 E. Ohio 41, Troy

Cost: Free

Description: The festival’s website states it will “celebrate Miami County’s agricultural heritage.” There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides and a corn maze.

When: Oct.12-13

Location: 174 S Main St., Waynesville

Cost: Free

Description: This community fundraising event will feature food, live entertainment and local vendors. This event also provides fund for the city’s scholarship funds.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 19

Location: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown

Cost: Free

Description: Live music, food trucks, crafts, free family photos and more.

