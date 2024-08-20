2024 guide to fall things to do in the region

Autumn has nearly swooped in, and while the warm weather may soon be leaving, that doesn’t mean outdoor activities will go with it.
From celebrating the spookier side of the season, to honoring Ohio’s agricultural roots, the following is a guide to the fall festivals taking place in the Dayton area.
🍂Ohio Renaissance Festival
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 31 through Oct. 27
Location: 10542 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville
Description: The Ohio Renaissance Festival offers a number of different activities and shows for guests. Each weekend also has a unique theme, from pirates to romance.
🍂AlterFest
Credit: David A. Moodie
Credit: David A. Moodie
When: Aug. 30 -Sept. 1
Location: 940 E. David Road, Kettering
Description: This long-running city event will feature food, drinks, live shows and other activities
🍂47th annual Italian Fall Festa
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Sept. 6-8
Location: 2625 County Line Road, Kettering
Description: For nearly 50 years, this event has brought together the community of Kettering with traditional Italian food.
🍂Dayton Greek Festival
Credit: David A. Moodie
Credit: David A. Moodie
When: Sept. 6-8
Location: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
Cost: $5, ticket can be used all weekend
Description: This event will feature authentic Greek food and wine, live entertainment and more.
🍂Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
When: Sept. 7-8
Location: Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Cost: Free
Description: This event features a number of different food stalls, games and inflatables. There will also be live music and a car show.
🍂Waynesville Fall Fest
When: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 14 through Nov. 3
Location: 7392 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville
Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for children younger than 10. Those two-years-old and younger get in free.
Description: This festival has corn mazes, mini golf, rides, foot golf and more. Season passes are available.
🍂Autumn Fest at Learning Tree Farm
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21
Location: Learning Tree Farm: 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton
Description: This event is in support of Learning Tree Farm’s non-profit organization. There will be pony rides, hayrides, food trucks, games and more.
🍂Hispanic Heritage Festival
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21
Location: RiverScape MetroPark: 227 E. Monument St., Dayton
Description: This festival is the year’s largest fundraiser for the Puerto Rico, American and Caribbean Organization. There will be music, dancing and Latin American food at the festival.
🍂Preble County Pork Festival
When: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept 22
Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton
Cost: Free
Description: This event will feature a number of food vendors, a paint the pig contest, a beer garden and more.
🍂Country Applefest
When: Sept. 28-29
Location: Warren County Fairgrounds: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
Cost: $1 per person, those 12-years-old and younger are free. Cash only
Description: This event will feature over 300 craft and food vendors. There will also be live entertainment both days. This festival is fully accessible.
🍂Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: Downtown Lebanon
Cost: Free
Description: The 10th annual event will have food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.
🍂Germantown Pretzel Festival
When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29
Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Cost: Free
Description: This event will feature live entertainment both days, a beer garden, shopping and a number of pretzel-based dishes.
🍂Greenville Harvest Extravaganza
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Location: 5207 Weavers Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville
Description: This event will feature live bluegrass music, jewelry, craft vendors, antiques and more.
🍂Liberty Twp. Fall Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.
Cost: Free
Description: Family event celebrating the season.
🍂City of Trenton Fall Fest 2024
When: 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Location: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive
Cost: Free
Description: Live music, car show, food trucks, vendors and more.
🍂The Great Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 5
Location: Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road in West Chester Twp.
Cost: Free
Description: For families and includes entertainment, puppet show, costume contest, petting zoo, non-scary haunted trail and more.
🍂Operation Pumpkin
When: Oct. 11-13
Location: Downtown Hamilton, multiple streets
Cost: Free
Description: Multiple blocks of craft and food vendors, pumpkin weigh-off, alcohol for adults, live music, rides for children and more.
🍂Austin Landing Pumpkin Fest
When: 2-8 p.m. Oct. 12
Location: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
Cost: Free
Description: This event celebrates all things pumpkins, from pumpkin pies to pumpkin pizza.
🍂Vandalia Fall Festival
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12
Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton
Cost: Free
Description: This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a pumpkin patch, inflatables and more.
🍂Yellow Springs Street Fair
When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12
Location: 202 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
Cost: Free
Description: This event brings together more than 250 craft and food vendors to the streets of Yellow Springs.
🍂Fall Farm Fest 2024
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13
Location: Lost Creek Reserve: 2385 E. Ohio 41, Troy
Cost: Free
Description: The festival’s website states it will “celebrate Miami County’s agricultural heritage.” There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides and a corn maze.
🍂Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
When: Oct.12-13
Location: 174 S Main St., Waynesville
Cost: Free
Description: This community fundraising event will feature food, live entertainment and local vendors. This event also provides fund for the city’s scholarship funds.
🍂Middletown Family Fall Festival
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 19
Location: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown
Cost: Free
Description: Live music, food trucks, crafts, free family photos and more.
>> Submit your event
Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.
About the Author