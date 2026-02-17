2 new shops added to Butler County Donut Trail

When the trail, a marketing effort, launched back in 2016, there were nine stops.

“Each year it’s amazing to see the ongoing enthusiasm for the trail for both experienced trail travelers, as well as first time visitors. It’s also fun to watch all the local bakeries continue to innovate and come up with new delicious flavor ideas,” said Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications at Travel Butler County.

Bismarck is owned by Kim Lim and Veng Ngob. It has a variety of flavors including traditional donuts and specialty options for holidays. Guests can pair donuts with a classic hot coffee, blended frozen coffees or Boba Milk Teas.

Milton’s is owned and operated by the Byrne family. It is known for its popular Fried Cream Cheese donut and the pick-your-own-filling donuts. The new shop in Monroe has a mural wall where people can get photos.

“The Donut Trail is a built-in road trip around the county that encourages exploration and creates lasting memories for families and friend groups,” Rawlinson said.

It’s an interactive experience with collecting stamps, photo-ops and discovering flavors. Because the trail is self-guided, travelers can experience a sweet adventure at their own pace.

Each shop has a unique style and some have recipes that have been passed down for many generations.

“There are so many delicious sweet treats on the trail. Just some of the unique donuts you can find include The Ugly from Central Pastry Shop, Ross Bakery’s Klunker, The Red Storm Roll at Jupiter Coffee & Donuts, giant fruit-filled fritters at Stan the Donut Man, and old-fashioned kettle-fried donuts at Oxford Doughnut Shoppe,” Rawlinson said.

Since 2016 there have been 42,500 doing the trail from all 50 states and 25 countries, according to Travel Butler County. Between printed and digital versions more than 900,000 passports have been distributed to-date.

Rawlinson has some advice for donut shop visitors: