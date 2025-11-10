10 Zaxbys chicken locations coming to Dayton, Cincinnati

Charles Terry, a former NBA conditioning coach, will own the 10 newly announced locations, according to reports. He has co-owned multiple Crumbl Cookie locations in the past few years.

Zaxbys bills itself as the “Saucy Chicken Chain” and sells chicken tenders, sandwiches, wings, tacos, salads, cheddar bites, fries and more. There are nearly 1,000 Zaxbys locations throughout the U.S. already. It was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta.

The Liberty Twp. location, owned by Zaxbys franchisee Brad Haller, will be near Costco at the Freedom Pointe development, which is close to Interstate 75, and have 56 seats inside. The announcement earlier this year indicated it will have a drive-thru and will sit on a 1.2-acre site.

On Nov. 3, Zaxbys introduced an expanded “Asian Zensation Menu” that has sweet, tangy and citrus-y food dishes. That includes the “Asain Zensation Zalad” a new “Giant Asian Zensation Wrap,” a new “Sweet Asian Glazed Chicken Finger Plate” and “Veggie Egg Rolls.”

It will also soon launch a limited-time holiday shake flavor — the Cookie Butter Shake. Currently, Ohioans will have to go to Kentucky and Indiana for a Zaxbys location.

The chicken chain currently has a “Who’s Got the Sauce” campaign running, featuring actor and rapper Omar Epps as the “Sauce Boss.”

For more details on Zaxbys latest menu items and where to find them, visit zaxbys.com.