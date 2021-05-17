journal-news logo
See what jobs will have the most openings in Ohio

These occupations will have the most annual openings in Ohio from 2018-2028, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
These occupations will have the most annual openings in Ohio from 2018-2028, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

The state of Ohio updated its list of projected job openings earlier this year.

The projections are through 2028 and also include median hourly wages for those occupations.

You can see the full story here.

Ohio occupations with the most projected annual openings through 2028 - Statewide  
Occupation Projected annual openings Median hourly wage - May 2019
Combined food preparation and service workers, including fast food* 31,447 $9.71
Cashiers* 21,693 $10.29
Retail salespersons* 21,610 $11.36
Waiters and waitresses* 18,146 $9.59
Laborers and freight, stock and material movers, hand 17,626 $14.43
Customer service representatives 12,693 $16.70
Office clerks, general 12,366 $16.49
Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners* 11,992 $12.52
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 9,628 $21.66
Home health aides 9,025 $11.12
Personal care aides 8,998 $11.41
Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers 8,752 $31.81
Registered nurses 8,357 $31.63
Nursing assistants 7,910 $13.55
Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical and executive 6,766 $17.42
Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks 6,401 $18.75
First-line supervisors/managers of food preparation and serving workers 6,385 $14.72
Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 6,375 $14.07
Construction laborers 6,099 $20.04
Maintenance and repair workers, general 5,887 $19.32
Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products 5,620 $27.95
First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 5,583 $18.52
Childcare workers 5,461 $10.65
Light truck or delivery services drivers 4,916 $15.27
First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers 4,903 $26.43
   
*These occupations don't meet Ohio's in-demand or critical jobs criteria in part because they do not pay at least 80% of the state median wage or support health and education priorities.  
   
Source: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, U.S. Bureau of Labor Services 

