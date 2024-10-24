Local real estate: Middletown home for sale is ranch in Renaissance subdivision, has walk-out lower level

Spacious split floor plan ranch has a walk-out lower level that adds versatility to the living space.
Listed for $499,986 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty, the brick-and-vinyl ranch at 3276 Renaissance Blvd. in Middletown has about 2,936 square feet of living space, including the finished lower level. Located within the Renaissance subdivision of Middletown, the property has a tree-lined creek that curves around to two sides of the property.
There is a concrete patio, a wide concrete stairwell access to the lower level and a screen-enclosed back porch. An extra wide concrete driveway curves to the two-car garage and covered front formal entry.
The Renaissance community of Fischer Homes features two swimming pools, playgrounds, a cabana, walking trails and common areas including tree-lined boulevards.
Built in 2007, the ranch has had recent updates including the kitchen with soft-close cabinetry and granite countertops.
Formal entry opens into the foyer hallway with volume ceilings. A coffered ceiling is above the great room which has a gas fireplace with fluted wood mantel. French doors open into a secluded study.
To the left, the primary bedroom has a volume ceiling with rear facing windows. A short hallway leads to the spacious full bathroom with a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors. Two separate elevated vanities have single sinks and matching mirrors and light fixtures. There is a walk-in closet with organizers and a linen closet.
Accessible from a hallway and the great room, the updated kitchen has a bi-level peninsula counter with bar seating up to four and a lower level with a corner double sink. The peninsula wraps around to allow for additional preparation space with granite countertops. Frosted cabinet doors near the ceiling are highlighted by interior lights and bulb-cage lights hang above the breakfast bar. A pantry cabinet is near the range and on the other side is a beverage station and open shelves for cookbooks.
Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and the sunny breakfast room which has three walls of windows. A glass door opens from the breakfast room out to a screen-enclosed porch with access to the backyard patio.
Continuing down the hallway, at the end are two bedrooms separated by a full bathroom. Both bedrooms mirror each other in size and have large closets. The bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The mudroom has been updated with built-in cabinetry that matches the kitchen cabinets. There is a folding counter, a pantry and hanging cabinets plus a coat closet. Access to the two-car garage is from the mudroom.
An open stairwell off the hallway leads down to a short landing where the basement divides into finished and unfinished space. A door opens from the landing into an unfinished storage room which could be turned into an exercise or hobby space. Continuing down three steps, the landing leads to a wide hallway where a half bathroom and a media room are accessible. Double doors open into the media room which has a wall screen and built-in storage nooks along the opposite wall.
The hallway wraps around and ends within a family room with two daylight windows and large sliding patio doors that open out to a sunken concrete stairwell that leads up to the back yard. A door from the family room opens to a semi-finished area with a workshop, storage and the home’s mechanical system.
FACTS
Location: 3276 Renaissance Blvd. in Middletown
Price: $499,986
Open House: Oct. 27, 1 – 3 p.m.
More info: Sue Piersall-Hanes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty; 937-672-5146 or 937-436-9494; bhhs.com/professional-realty-oh301/dayton/susan-piersall-hanes/cid-1071662
About the Author