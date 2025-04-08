Patio season is here: Hosting dos and don’ts

Having a well-furnished patio is in essence expanding your hosting square footage and adding on the beauty of the outside landscape to the event. There are some tips to get the most out of this space, and truly conquer this year’s patio season:

Colorful menus and place setting: The queen of hosting herself, Martha Stewart, recommends creating a colorful menu and place settings for the outdoor gathering. Consider a palette of blue enamelware or those in light green with coordinated cloth napkins. (Cloth napkins work best outdoors where wind can wreak havoc on the paper version, plus they are just a classier option.)

Green plants for decoration: While flowers are beautiful, when outdoors in the heat, they can quickly wilt. Instead, opt for green plants in pots and use them for table decor or decoration around the space. You can even let guests take them home as favors.

Comfortable seating: Ensure that your outdoor seating is clean and comfortable. This doesn’t always mean padded seating, but just comfortable for sitting for long periods of time.

Move the air: If you have the ability, add an outdoor fan to your patio. Having a fan installed in a patio has been shown to make guests feel between 8 and 15 degrees cooler. Simply circulating the hot air can make a great deal of difference in the perceived comfort level outdoors.

Serve cool drinks: Last but certainly not least, when hosting a patio event during the warm summer months, make sure that the right drinks are served, those that won’t get warm too quickly in the heat. Here are some of the best summer cocktails that take the typical daiquiri and margarita up a notch.

What not to do when hosting outdoors

Although the patio can be a great advantage when it comes to hosting, without proper attention to even the most minute details, it can become uncomfortable for guests. Make sure to avoid these common problems to ensure a positive outdoor experience for guests:

Too much sun: You must have shade to make guests feel comfortable. If you have a covered patio, this is taken care of. If not, you might have to bring in shade for guests.

Too many pests: While being outdoors does come along with some pesky bugs, if you plan ahead you can take care of this too. Here are some tried and true ways to keep pests away, and they include using natural oils like Rosemary or Citronella oil as well as using a fan, removing any and all standing water and adding screens to the space.

Serving the wrong food: Keep the heat in mind when choosing the menu for a meal served on the patio. For example, charcuterie boards are amazing, but they tend to wilt in the heat and not look nearly as appetizing.