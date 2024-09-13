Fall décor: 2024 trends for adding cozy autumn vibes to your home

Showcasing heirlooms

As part of your “heirloom era,” this fall is the time to embrace all those beautiful family heirlooms and display them proudly. Think unique rocking chairs, beloved embroidered pillows, old books that once found their home in grandparents’ houses, tablecloths, bedding, framed quilt pieces, and antique vases are just a few examples. While you can use actual heirloom pieces or items that have been inherited, you can also add new fall décor that looks like heirlooms or antique pieces to achieve this look.

Embrace cheerful colors

Fall colors for home décor in 2024 are all about bold, happy, uplifting hues. Think blues, greens, turquoise, orange and yellows. Incorporate color into your space through wallpaper or paint. Of course, if you don’t want to make that big of a change, you can also embrace cheerful colors in more subtle ways by incorporating bold pops of color through artwork, pillows, throws, candles, vases and more featuring these bold, happy colors.

Bring the outside in

Fall is also going to be about bringing outside nature inside via décor. Some examples of this could include using various materials to decorate your home, such as dried fruit, pinecones, log candleholders, jewel-toned botanicals, eucalyptus leaves, berries, floral stems and more. You can even opt for nonauthentic items like novelty glass, pomegranate-accented service ware, wreaths, and gold decorative acorns.

Add artisanal pieces

Bring artisanal pieces into your fall décor by using textured artisanal trays, created with terracotta, plaster, or copper, vintage brass candlesticks or handmade pieces. This fall home décor trend is about moving past the coffee bar cart and creating a café trend with tactile and sculptural mugs and other pieces that embrace an artisanal look.

More tips on embracing fall trends

While it’s fun to incorporate new trends into your home décor, it’s important to remember that going “all-in” on any trending item or design theme is not necessarily wise long-term. After all, each year brings about new options. Instead, invest in classic items that will hold their appeal and value over time and incorporate small pieces of décor, statement pieces, and art throughout your space to enjoy what is trending and keep your home on pace with today’s design trends.

Embracing a trend should basically involve adding freshness to your home’s classic appeal without replacing everything that makes your home unique. It’s also important to remember your personal preferences and style. The main purpose of any décor is to enhance your home’s existing beauty and your personal style, not necessarily change every single item on a seasonal basis. Keeping that in mind, have fun this fall with the 2024 trends, and add your own twist to all the décor options that are being embraced this year.