RECALL: Organic strawberries sold at ALDI, Trader Joe’s linked to hepatitis A investigation

No cases have been reported in Ohio.

So far, there are five illnesses including two probably cases with two hospitalizations, all in the state of Washington. There have been no deaths reported.

Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, all people who provided information about what they ate before becoming ill reported eating frozen organic strawberries.

FDA’s traceback investigation identified a common supplier of the frozen organic strawberries.

Additionally, the strain of hepatitis A virus causing illnesses this year is genetically identical to the strain that caused the outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.