West Chester’s ‘TAKEOVER’ concert series kicks off with The Remains

West Chester’s Thursday night summer concert series “The Takeover on The Square” presented by First Financial Bank will return this week with a performance Thursday by The Remains. The weekly concert series will run through Aug. 24.
“We’re always excited to start the summer with The Takeover, and this year, even more than others, we’re starting this whole Founder’s Day Weekend, June 1 through June 4, and celebrating our bicentennial, and that all starts with the first Takeover of the season on June 1 with The Remains,” said Barb Wilson, spokesperson for West Chester Twp.
“The Takeover” will be 12 free outdoor concerts in all.
“Every Thursday, there’s just something fun and cool about hanging out on The Square and listening to live music, and enjoying the food trucks,” Wilson said.
Several crowd favorites, including 90 Proof Twang and DV8, will return in 2023. Each month, the concert series will also feature a high-profile band, and one that has a regional draw, Wilson said.
The Remains have a great following in the community, she said. On July 6, Thunderstuck and the Classic Rock Experience will be featured at “The Takeover.”
“On Thurs., Aug. 3, we’re doing a really fun ABBA Tribute band called Dancing Queen, and every age has come back to ABBA a little bit and the fun that they created with their music,” Wilson said.
On average, about 1,000 people attend, and some of the most popular bands attract more than 2,000. DV8, for example, has attracted more than 2,500 guests.
Weather can also impact attendance.
“We are in Year 15 of the Thursday night concerts on The Square. I’m excited about the memories people will make as they come down and spend time with their families and neighbors, and this whole energy we’re working to build for our bicentennial year. It really fosters that sense of community.” Wilson said. “The Thursday night concerts are a super place for people to get that sense of community and appreciate what we have to offer here in West Chester.”
“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks as well as beverages from local craft breweries, such as DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company and from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing.
Beverage sales will benefit non-profit organizations in the community. The non-profit partner on Thursday will be the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association.
Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.
How to go
What: First Financial Bank presents “The Takeover”
Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24. (No concert Aug. 10 due to the Voices of America Country Music Fest, which will run Aug. 10-13.)
Cost: Free
More info: WestChesterOH.org
The Takeover 2023 Lineup
June 1 The Remains
June 8 DV8
June 15 Abe’s Lincoln
June 22 Soul Pocket
June 29 Naked Karate Girls
July 6 Thunderstruck and Classic Rock Experience
July 13 Michelle Robinson Band
July 20 Lt. Dan’s New Legs
July 27 Pandora Effect
Aug. 3 Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute
Aug. 17 90 Proof Twang
Aug. 24 The Whammies
About the Author