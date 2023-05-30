West Chester’s ‘TAKEOVER’ concert series kicks off with The Remains

The Remains have a great following in the community, she said. On July 6, Thunderstuck and the Classic Rock Experience will be featured at “The Takeover.”

“On Thurs., Aug. 3, we’re doing a really fun ABBA Tribute band called Dancing Queen, and every age has come back to ABBA a little bit and the fun that they created with their music,” Wilson said.

On average, about 1,000 people attend, and some of the most popular bands attract more than 2,000. DV8, for example, has attracted more than 2,500 guests.

Weather can also impact attendance.

“We are in Year 15 of the Thursday night concerts on The Square. I’m excited about the memories people will make as they come down and spend time with their families and neighbors, and this whole energy we’re working to build for our bicentennial year. It really fosters that sense of community.” Wilson said. “The Thursday night concerts are a super place for people to get that sense of community and appreciate what we have to offer here in West Chester.”

“The Takeover” will feature free, live music with dinner and dessert options from some of the area’s food trucks as well as beverages from local craft breweries, such as DogBerry Brewing and Grainworks Brewing Company and from West Chester Township distributor Ohio Eagle Distributing.

Beverage sales will benefit non-profit organizations in the community. The non-profit partner on Thursday will be the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association.

Attendees are encouraged to share their pictures of West Chester’s weekly block party on social media with the hashtag #TakeoverWC.

How to go

What: First Financial Bank presents “The Takeover”

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24. (No concert Aug. 10 due to the Voices of America Country Music Fest, which will run Aug. 10-13.)

Cost: Free

More info: WestChesterOH.org

The Takeover 2023 Lineup

June 1 The Remains

June 8 DV8

June 15 Abe’s Lincoln

June 22 Soul Pocket

June 29 Naked Karate Girls

July 6 Thunderstruck and Classic Rock Experience

July 13 Michelle Robinson Band

July 20 Lt. Dan’s New Legs

July 27 Pandora Effect

Aug. 3 Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

Aug. 17 90 Proof Twang

Aug. 24 The Whammies