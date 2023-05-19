Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

MAY 21

Salute to the Pioneers, at Indian Creek Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Oxford. 2:30-4:30 p.m.

MAY 24

Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m., 262-227-7841

MAY 25

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Eggy

MAY 26

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

MAY 26-28

Fairfield Footlighters present “Mama Won’t Fly,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

MAY 27

Hometown Hero’s Day, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 7 p.m. Ceremony at Governors Square and then the public is invited to walk or ride to see hero banners lining Central Avenue.

Sip & Stroll, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp., 5-8 p.m. Celebrate the anniversary of Liberty Center’s DORA program. Music by The Naked Karate Girls.

Hamilton Witches Market, at Butler County Courthouse. 101 High St. 7-10 p.m. Vendors with crystals, plants, books, jewelry, candles, oddities and curiosities, psychics and more.

MAY 27-29

Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 27-28, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 29.

MAY 29

17SRONG Memorial Day Parade, lineup at 9 a.m. on Monument Ave to the Columbia Bridge, Hamilton. Wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. to Greenwood Cemetery.

Middletown Memorial Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

West Chester Twp. Memorial Day Parade, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and goes down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Express Scripts, Ohio 4, to the Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

MAY 30

The Music Collective, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JUNE 1

Golden Years Expo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For anyone over 55 and their caregivers.

Uptown Music Concert Series with Tom the Torpedoes - The Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by 90 Proof Twang and Zach Top

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.