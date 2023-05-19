X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, FRIDAY

  • National Bike to Work Day, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 7-9 a.m. There will be demonstrations, vendors, music, and more.
  • Madcap Puppets present “When You Wish Upon a Fish,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
  • Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY

  • Coffee with Council, at Bailey Square, 718 S. 2nd St., Hamilton, 10-11 a.m. Will feature a community presentation and Q&A with city council members.
  • Pond Adventure, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins are welcome.
  • Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org
  • Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, in Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.
  • Jazz & Cabaret present Murder Mystery Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 21

  • Salute to the Pioneers, at Indian Creek Church and Burial Ground, 3000 Indian Creek Road, Oxford. 2:30-4:30 p.m.

MAY 24

  • Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m., 262-227-7841

MAY 25

  • RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Eggy

MAY 26

  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

MAY 26-28

  • Fairfield Footlighters present “Mama Won’t Fly,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

MAY 27

  • Hometown Hero’s Day, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 7 p.m. Ceremony at Governors Square and then the public is invited to walk or ride to see hero banners lining Central Avenue.
  • Sip & Stroll, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp., 5-8 p.m. Celebrate the anniversary of Liberty Center’s DORA program. Music by The Naked Karate Girls.
  • Hamilton Witches Market, at Butler County Courthouse. 101 High St. 7-10 p.m. Vendors with crystals, plants, books, jewelry, candles, oddities and curiosities, psychics and more.

MAY 27-29

  • Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 27-28, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 29.

MAY 29

  • 17SRONG Memorial Day Parade, lineup at 9 a.m. on Monument Ave to the Columbia Bridge, Hamilton. Wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. to Greenwood Cemetery.
  • Middletown Memorial Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
  • West Chester Twp. Memorial Day Parade, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and goes down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony.
  • Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Express Scripts, Ohio 4, to the Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

MAY 30

  • The Music Collective, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JUNE 1

  • Golden Years Expo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For anyone over 55 and their caregivers.
  • Uptown Music Concert Series with Tom the Torpedoes - The Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.
  • RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by 90 Proof Twang and Zach Top

