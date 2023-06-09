Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY, JUNE 9
- The Nature of Kids - Amazing Animals, at Voice of America MetroPark, Overlook Parking Lot, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10-11:30 a.m.
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Phil DeGreg Jazz Trio. Free
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park. 4-9 p.m.
- Red Brick Friday, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 6-10 p.m. A variety of family friendly activities, live entertainment and more.
- Hamilton Joes vs Jazz, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6-9 p.m. Music by Anna & The Deeper Well at 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
- Nature on the Hill: Garden Tour, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Butler County Historical Society’s first multigenerational program, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The program will focus on the art of paper making and printing.
- Shandon 96th annual Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival, in downtown Shandon, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fortified Hill Volunteer, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org
- Biking with a Naturalist, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. yourmetroparks.net
- Annual Performing Arts Wine Tasting Fundraiser, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 2-5 p.m.
- Three Feather Records Record/Art/Music Fair, at the Jungle Jim’s Oscar Station, Fairfield. 2-8 p.m. Part of the proceeds benefit the Nuxhall Miracle League Foundation. Free. ThreeFeatherRecords.com
- Pictures with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-5 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Creative Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JUNE 11
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539
- Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JUNE 14
- Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents The Remains, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.
JUNE 15
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
- Uptown Music Concert Series with The Lady Joya Band, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Led Zeppelin 2 and Gyasi.
- Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JUNE 15-18
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
JUNE 16
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
- Family Movie in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. Showing “The Princess and the Frog.” Meet and greet with the princess from the movie. There will also be tiaras and frog toy for the first 100 kids.
- Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JUNE 16-17
- Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. junglefests.com
JUNE 16-17, AND JUNE 23-24
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Sunday in the Park with George,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
JUNE 17
- Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
About the Author