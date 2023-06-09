Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

JUNE 11

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539

Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JUNE 14

Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents The Remains, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.

JUNE 15

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Uptown Music Concert Series with The Lady Joya Band, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Led Zeppelin 2 and Gyasi.

Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JUNE 15-18

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

JUNE 16

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Family Movie in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. Showing “The Princess and the Frog.” Meet and greet with the princess from the movie. There will also be tiaras and frog toy for the first 100 kids.

Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JUNE 16-17

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. junglefests.com

JUNE 16-17, AND JUNE 23-24

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Sunday in the Park with George,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

JUNE 17

Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.