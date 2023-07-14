Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, JULY 14
- 2nd Friday Celebration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Reception at 6 p.m. performance at 7:30 p.m.
- Red Brick Fridays Neon Nights, in Oxford. 6-10 p.m.
- Family Movie in the Park, at Downtown Middletown. 7 p.m. Local musicians on hand to let kids explore music through instruments along with kids’ activities.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
- West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Passport to Fishing, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway. 9 a.m. to noon. For ages 8-17. Registration required. butlerswcd.org.
- Nature Program: Summertime Flora, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free but registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348
- Jeep Expo & Cruise In, at Armco Park, Lebanon. Registration at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Cincinnati Shriners.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Hamilton Joes vs Jazz, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
- Fabulous Fireflies, at Elk Creek MetrPark, Meadow Ridge Area, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 8:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
JULY 17
- Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org
JULY 17-22
- Warren County Fair, at 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, warrencountyfairohio.org
JULY 18
- MadCap Puppets present “Fantastic Fairy Tales,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org
JULY 19
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
JULY 20
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: Crash Test Dummies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
JULY 21
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
JULY 21-22
- The Ohio Challenge, at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 5-10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Walk-in admission is $5 per adult, 13 and older. 12 and under are free. Parking is $15 with free shuttle and admission for all in the car. ohiochallenge.com
JULY 22
- Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade, at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. 8:30-11 a.m. car assembled for judging. Parade begins at 1 p.m. to Fairfield Community Arts Center. Parade returns to Hamilton at 2:30 p.m.
- The Water Show, at Village Green, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3 p.m. Presented by Lane Library for all ages. Wear your bathing suit and bring a towel.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by CFG & The Family, and Gina & Johnny Band.
- Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 23
- Hamilton Joes vs Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 23-29
- Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, butlercountyohfair.org
JULY 24
- Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 25
- The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
JULY 26
- Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
JULY 27
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Ernie Johnson from Detroit with I DIG PIG
JULY 28
- Family Movie in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Showing Sonic the Hedgehog 2. There will be a water obstacle course set up, as well as kids’ activities.
JULY 28-29
- St. Ann’s Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, 6-11:30 p.m. July 28-29
