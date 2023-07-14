Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, JULY 14

2nd Friday Celebration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Reception at 6 p.m. performance at 7:30 p.m.

Red Brick Fridays Neon Nights, in Oxford. 6-10 p.m.

Family Movie in the Park, at Downtown Middletown. 7 p.m. Local musicians on hand to let kids explore music through instruments along with kids’ activities.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Passport to Fishing, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway. 9 a.m. to noon. For ages 8-17. Registration required. butlerswcd.org.

Nature Program: Summertime Flora, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free but registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348

Jeep Expo & Cruise In, at Armco Park, Lebanon. Registration at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Cincinnati Shriners.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Hamilton Joes vs Jazz, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

Fabulous Fireflies, at Elk Creek MetrPark, Meadow Ridge Area, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 8:30 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

JULY 17

Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org

JULY 17-22

Warren County Fair, at 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon, warrencountyfairohio.org

JULY 18

MadCap Puppets present “Fantastic Fairy Tales,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JULY 19

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JULY 20

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Crash Test Dummies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

JULY 21

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

JULY 21-22

The Ohio Challenge, at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 5-10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Walk-in admission is $5 per adult, 13 and older. 12 and under are free. Parking is $15 with free shuttle and admission for all in the car. ohiochallenge.com

JULY 22

Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade, at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. 8:30-11 a.m. car assembled for judging. Parade begins at 1 p.m. to Fairfield Community Arts Center. Parade returns to Hamilton at 2:30 p.m.

The Water Show, at Village Green, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3 p.m. Presented by Lane Library for all ages. Wear your bathing suit and bring a towel.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by CFG & The Family, and Gina & Johnny Band.

Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23

Hamilton Joes vs Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 23-29

Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, butlercountyohfair.org

JULY 24

Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 25

The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JULY 26

Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JULY 27

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Ernie Johnson from Detroit with I DIG PIG

JULY 28

Family Movie in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. Showing Sonic the Hedgehog 2. There will be a water obstacle course set up, as well as kids’ activities.

JULY 28-29

St. Ann’s Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, 6-11:30 p.m. July 28-29

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.