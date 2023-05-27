Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
- Hometown Hero’s Day, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 7 p.m. Ceremony at Governors Square and then the public is invited to walk or ride to see hero banners lining Central Avenue.
- Sip & Stroll, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp., 5-8 p.m. Celebrate the anniversary of Liberty Center’s DORA program. Music by The Naked Karate Girls.
- Hamilton Witches Market, at Butler County Courthouse. 101 High St. 7-10 p.m. Vendors with crystals, plants, books, jewelry, candles, oddities and curiosities, psychics and more.
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Mama Won’t Fly,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
- Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, from 2-4 p.m. at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539
- Fairfield Footlighters present “Mama Won’t Fly,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
- Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
MONDAY, MAY 29
- 17SRONG Memorial Day Parade, lineup at 9 a.m. on Monument Ave to the Columbia Bridge, Hamilton. Wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. to Greenwood Cemetery.
- Middletown Memorial Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
- West Chester Twp. Memorial Day Parade, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and goes down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony.
- Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Express Scripts, Ohio 4, to the Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.
- Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
- The Music Collective, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
JUNE 1
- Golden Years Expo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For anyone over 55 and their caregivers.
- Uptown Music Concert Series with Tom the Torpedoes - The Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by 90 Proof Twang and Zach Top
JUNE 2
- Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at Union Centre Square, West Chester Twp., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., ucbma.com
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by The Flying Klezmerians. Free, 513-423-4629
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Family Movie in the Park: Goonies, at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 7 p.m. There will be a family activity with a treasure map and a hunt to find hidden treasure at park. Free
JUNE 2-4
- Summerfair 2023, at at Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp. Noon to 7 p.m. June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 3, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4, summerfair.org
JUNE 3
- Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 8:30 a.m.
- Animal Friends Dog Jog 5K, at Fairfield Youth Football Fields, 4875 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. animalfriendshs.org
JUNE 4
- Deerfield Handmade Market, at Kingswood Park, 4877 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, from 2-4 p.m. at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.
JUNE 6
- Miami University Regionals Hamilton’s newly updated frisbee disc golf course dedication, at 1601 University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. Following the dedication, grab a commemorative Miami University branded disc (putter) and play a quick game on the course. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu
- Down Home, Downtown, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Tony Hale and Blackwater
JUNE 7
- Walk down MUMemory Lane on Miami Middletown’s refreshed nature trail at at 4200 N. University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu.
- SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
