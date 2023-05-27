Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

MONDAY, MAY 29

17SRONG Memorial Day Parade, lineup at 9 a.m. on Monument Ave to the Columbia Bridge, Hamilton. Wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. to Greenwood Cemetery.

Middletown Memorial Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Smith Park and travels along Verity Parkway and ends at Woodside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

West Chester Twp. Memorial Day Parade, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and goes down Cincinnati-Dayton Road through the historic Olde West Chester business district to West Chester Cemetery (a.k.a. Brookside Cemetery) on West Chester Road for a special remembrance ceremony.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Express Scripts, Ohio 4, to the Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

Taste of Cincinnati, Fifth Street, Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The Music Collective, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JUNE 1

Golden Years Expo, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For anyone over 55 and their caregivers.

Uptown Music Concert Series with Tom the Torpedoes - The Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by 90 Proof Twang and Zach Top

JUNE 2

Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at Union Centre Square, West Chester Twp., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., ucbma.com

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by The Flying Klezmerians. Free, 513-423-4629

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Family Movie in the Park: Goonies, at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 7 p.m. There will be a family activity with a treasure map and a hunt to find hidden treasure at park. Free

JUNE 2-4

Summerfair 2023, at at Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp. Noon to 7 p.m. June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 3, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 4, summerfair.org

JUNE 3

Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 8:30 a.m.

Animal Friends Dog Jog 5K, at Fairfield Youth Football Fields, 4875 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. animalfriendshs.org

JUNE 4

Deerfield Handmade Market, at Kingswood Park, 4877 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, from 2-4 p.m. at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.

JUNE 6

Miami University Regionals Hamilton’s newly updated frisbee disc golf course dedication, at 1601 University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. Following the dedication, grab a commemorative Miami University branded disc (putter) and play a quick game on the course. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu

Down Home, Downtown, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Tony Hale and Blackwater

JUNE 7

Walk down MUMemory Lane on Miami Middletown’s refreshed nature trail at at 4200 N. University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu.

SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.