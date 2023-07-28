Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY

Bi-Okoto African Dance Class, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Summer series for kids. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Family Movie in the Park, at Sunset Park, Middletown. There will be kids’ activities and back to school give-aways.

Fourth on Fourth, at 20 E. Fourth St., Franklin. 4-8 p.m. franklinohio.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY,

Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton, butlercountyohfair.org

St. Ann’s Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, 6-11:30 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Performing Arts Academy Theatre present “Best Little Theatre in Town,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown.

SATURDAY

Middletown GreekFest, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Family Story Time: Sundaes at the Park, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 11 a.m.

Thunderfest Cruise-In, at the parking lot of the downtown Middletown YMCA and behind the Pendleton Art Center, 1020 Manchester Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Summer Fun in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 1-3 p.m.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will perform “The Comedy of Errors,” at Keehner Park Amphitheater, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 7 p.m.

Hamilton Witches Market, at Butler County Courthouse Square, 101 High St., Hamilton. 7-10 p.m.

JULY 29-AUG. 5

Preble County Fair, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton, preblecountyfair.com

JULY 30

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/sorgvisit.

Reds Game Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Watch the game on the big screen in the park. Free

AUG. 2

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 3

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Forever Diamond, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Back in Black, and Sweet Sister Mercy.

AUG. 4

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

AUG. 4-6

St. John the Evangelist Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 4-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 513-777-6433

Shrek, the Musical Jr., at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 5

Run the Parks 5k Series, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 9-11 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

AUG. 5-6

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. The show is dedicated to spicy foods. Junglejims.com

AUG. 6

St. Aloysius Summer Festival, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 513-738-1014

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.

AUG. 8

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company present “The Comedy of Errors,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free

AUG. 9

Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 10

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Nightrain and Theatre of Crue.

AUG. 10-13

Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America Park, West Chester Twp., voacountrymusicfest.com

AUG. 11

Movie in the Park, at Sherman Park, Middletown. 7-11 p.m. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” There will be free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. MiddletownConnect.com

AUG. 11-13

Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 11, 5 p.m. to midnight, Aug. 12, 3-9 p.m. Aug. 13

AUG. 12

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ox Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Festival, at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., 5-11 p.m.

AUG. 13

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/sorgvisit.

AUG. 16

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 17

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Steven Page, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Scotty Bratcher, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and Cordovas.

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

AUG. 18

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

AUG. 19

Nature Program: Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com

