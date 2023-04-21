Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Miami University Regionals’ Theatre presents “2 OUT OF 5 AIN’T BAD,” at Studio 307, 307 Phelps Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Miami Valley Ballet Theatre present “Alice in Wonderland,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
- Badin High School’s annual spring musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” in Badin’s Little Theatre, 571 New London Road, Hamilton. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. through Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee.
TODAY THROUGH APRIL 27
- Miami University Regionals: 2023 Student Arts Exhibition, at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway. Opening reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. April 21, middletownartscenter.com
TODAY, SATURDAY AND APRIL 28-29
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Everybody,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown, middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
- Butler Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) BEST Volunteer: Ellis Lake Wetland Clean-Up, at Firebird Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 a.m. to noon, butlerswcd.org
- Art & Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Earth Day/Arbor Day Community Clean-up, in Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins welcome at 1 Donham Plaza or sign up online at keepmiddletownbeautiful.org
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Earth Day Work Day, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep the park great by removing invasive species and making space for new seedlings
- Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Opening Day Parade, route begins at Sacred Heart Church and winds its way through the local neighborhood before ending with a short on-field ceremony at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. 10 a.m.
- Oxford Community EarthFest, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music and entertainment.
- City of Trenton Earth Day, at Founders Park, 11 E. State St. noon to 2 p.m.
- Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival, at Summit Park, Blue Ash. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Miami University Fashion & Design Annual Fashion Show, at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. Doors open at 5 p.m. for Trunk Show. Fashion show starts at 7 p.m. miamioh.edu
- Guest Recital: Dal Niente, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 23
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.
- Give Back for Earth Day, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 1 p.m. Help remove invasive plants, 513-867-5348
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Spring Wildflower Walk, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 2 p.m. Hike through Bull’s Run from 2-3 p.m., and then head over to Armbruster Preserve from 4-5 p.m.
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band Concert “The Miami Connection: Composers of M.U,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 2:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Chorus: Broadway Meets Opera, at SORG Opera House, 63 S Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org.
APRIL 24
- The Annual Favorite Poem Project, in Miami Hamilton’s Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. 1:30 p.m. Bring your favorite poem to read and share, or come to listen and relax in celebration of National Poetry Month.
APRIL 25
- The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., 7 p.m. A free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music.
APRIL 26
- History at the Movies, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., 5:30 p.m. Showing “American Factory,” (2019)
APRIL 27
- City of Trenton Gardening for Wildlife, at 11 E. State St., 6:30 p.m. Learn how to garden for wildlife.
- Language, Literatures, and Writing Week: The Annual Favorite Poem Project, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring a favorite poem to read and share, or come to listen and relax in celebrating a National Poetry Month.
APRIL 28
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
- 2023 City to City River Ride, start at either Flyer Trailhead, 3801 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; or Franklin Food Truck Park, 20 E. 4th St., Franklin. 4 to 7 p.m. protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-river-ride-middletown-franklin
- Annual ArBeer Day celebration, at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St., 4 to 7 p.m. Combining two things the city is known for: trees and breweries, 513-887-3720
APRIL 28-30, AND MAY 5-7
- The Performing Arts Academy present “Oklahoma,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown.
APRIL 29
- Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/FairfieldSpring Pancake Day, at Hamilton Freshman School, N.W. Washington Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon, lindenwaldkiwanis.org
- Spring Birding Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at the Overlook Shelter. Free and open to all ages.
- Finds on the Farm Spring Craft Show, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Great Miami Valley Young Life Donut Dash 5K, at Water Works Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. www.donutdash.com
- Sculpture Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Electric Root Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 3 to 9 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, and Ross High School Choral Students: The Magic of Gershwin, at Ross High School, 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org.
APRIL 30
- Red Brick Run 5k, at Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the race help fund the Amber Volk Foundation Scholarship.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
About the Author