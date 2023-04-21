Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

TODAY THROUGH APRIL 27

Miami University Regionals: 2023 Student Arts Exhibition, at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway. Opening reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. April 21, middletownartscenter.com

TODAY, SATURDAY AND APRIL 28-29

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Everybody,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown, middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Butler Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) BEST Volunteer: Ellis Lake Wetland Clean-Up, at Firebird Drive, West Chester Twp., 8 a.m. to noon, butlerswcd.org

Art & Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Earth Day/Arbor Day Community Clean-up, in Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins welcome at 1 Donham Plaza or sign up online at keepmiddletownbeautiful.org

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Earth Day Work Day, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep the park great by removing invasive species and making space for new seedlings

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Opening Day Parade, route begins at Sacred Heart Church and winds its way through the local neighborhood before ending with a short on-field ceremony at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. 10 a.m.

Oxford Community EarthFest, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music and entertainment.

City of Trenton Earth Day, at Founders Park, 11 E. State St. noon to 2 p.m.

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival, at Summit Park, Blue Ash. Noon to 5 p.m.

Miami University Fashion & Design Annual Fashion Show, at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. Doors open at 5 p.m. for Trunk Show. Fashion show starts at 7 p.m. miamioh.edu

Guest Recital: Dal Niente, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 23

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

Give Back for Earth Day, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 1 p.m. Help remove invasive plants, 513-867-5348

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Spring Wildflower Walk, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 2 p.m. Hike through Bull’s Run from 2-3 p.m., and then head over to Armbruster Preserve from 4-5 p.m.

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band Concert “The Miami Connection: Composers of M.U,” at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 2:30 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Chorus: Broadway Meets Opera, at SORG Opera House, 63 S Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org.

APRIL 24

The Annual Favorite Poem Project, in Miami Hamilton’s Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. 1:30 p.m. Bring your favorite poem to read and share, or come to listen and relax in celebration of National Poetry Month.

APRIL 25

The Music Collective, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., 7 p.m. A free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music.

APRIL 26

History at the Movies, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., 5:30 p.m. Showing “American Factory,” (2019)

APRIL 27

City of Trenton Gardening for Wildlife, at 11 E. State St., 6:30 p.m. Learn how to garden for wildlife.

Language, Literatures, and Writing Week: The Annual Favorite Poem Project, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring a favorite poem to read and share, or come to listen and relax in celebrating a National Poetry Month.

APRIL 28

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

2023 City to City River Ride, start at either Flyer Trailhead, 3801 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; or Franklin Food Truck Park, 20 E. 4th St., Franklin. 4 to 7 p.m. protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-river-ride-middletown-franklin

Annual ArBeer Day celebration, at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St., 4 to 7 p.m. Combining two things the city is known for: trees and breweries, 513-887-3720

APRIL 28-30, AND MAY 5-7

The Performing Arts Academy present “Oklahoma,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown.

APRIL 29

Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/FairfieldSpring Pancake Day, at Hamilton Freshman School, N.W. Washington Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon, lindenwaldkiwanis.org

Spring Birding Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at the Overlook Shelter. Free and open to all ages.

Finds on the Farm Spring Craft Show, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Great Miami Valley Young Life Donut Dash 5K, at Water Works Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. www.donutdash.com

Sculpture Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Electric Root Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 3 to 9 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, and Ross High School Choral Students: The Magic of Gershwin, at Ross High School, 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org.

APRIL 30

Red Brick Run 5k, at Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the race help fund the Amber Volk Foundation Scholarship.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

