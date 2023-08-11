Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Movie in the Park, at Sherman Park, Middletown. 7-11 p.m. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” There will be free health screenings from 5-8 p.m. MiddletownConnect.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America Park, West Chester Twp., voacountrymusicfest.com
- Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight, today; 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 3-9 p.m. Sunday
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND AUG. 18-20
- Performing Arts Academy will present “Hello Dolly,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. theperformingartacademy.com
SATURDAY
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Butler County Historical Society’s multigenerational program, at Heritage Hall in the Frederick G. Mueller Building, located next to the High Street-Main Street Bridge. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hamilton’s children’s book author and illustrator Robert McCloskey will be at the center of the program.
- Ox Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish Festival, at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., 5-11 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
AUG. 13
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/sorgvisit.
AUG. 16
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 17
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: Steven Page, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Scotty Bratcher, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, and Cordovas.
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
AUG. 18
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- Fitton Center for Creative Arts Season Launch Party “Paint the Town Red,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. fittoncenter.org
AUG. 19
- Nature Program: Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com
AUG. 23
- Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 24
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: The Evil Ways Band, a Tribute to Santana, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and Cristina Vane.
AUG. 25-27 AND SEPT. 1-3
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
AUG. 26
- Hamilton Coffee with Council, at Millikin Woods, 194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 10-11 a.m.
- Nature Program: Amazing Animals, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. hamilton-ohio.com
- Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2-9:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
AUG. 26-27
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Glendale present “Let God Have His Way,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free but tickets required. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 29
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
AUG. 30
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 31
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: The Fortunate Sons, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Satisfaction A Tribute To The Rolling Stones, and The Billy Rock Band.
SEPT. 1
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
SEPT. 4
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
SEPT. 7
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 9
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.
SEPT. 14
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
SEPT. 16
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SEPT. 21
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 22-23
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
SEPT. 28
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
OCT. 6
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
