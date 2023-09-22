WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

MUM Book Discussion, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. The book is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me .

. Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival, at Uptown Parks, High and Main Street, Oxford. 5-9 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays presents “The Smartest Girl In the World,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. RiseUpPerformingArts.com

Fairfield Footlighters present “The Tempest,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fall Fest 2023, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 2:30-9:30 p.m. Southerland will perform at 7:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Nature Program: The Perfect Shot - Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6-7:30 p.m. Call 513-867-5348 to register, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/fairfieldnature

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Art Fair, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24, pyramidhill.org

Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com

Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Germantown Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

SUNDAY

Pollinator Palooza FUNestival, at Seven Mile Izaak Walton League of America, 3380 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Free

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra to present “Summer Pops,” at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 2 p.m. Free with paid admission to Pyramid Hill Art Fair. butlerphil.org

TUESDAY

Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion, at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton; and Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI

Passport to Programming Talk Series: National Parks, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m.

The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Seeing is Believing. Free

THURSDAY

Discovery on the Farm Orchards, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. Registration is requested by walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net

Old-time Music Jam, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 29

Sips in Sunflowers Dinner, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Sip wine and beer among sunflower fields. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. Reservations required by Sept. 26. burwinkelfarms.com

All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

SEPT. 30

Butler Soil and Water Conservation District Pollinator Fest, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. butlerswcd.org

Great Miami Valley YMCA Fall Fest, at The Hughes Center, 1771 Gephart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Games, hay rides, touch-a-truck, petty zoo, and more. Free

Corn Stand Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. 1-11 p.m. cornstandjam.com

Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End, at The Financial Club at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. artworkscincinnati.org

Sips in Sunflowers Sunset Hayride, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. burwinkelfarms.com

Fitton Showstoppers present “Saved By the 90′s,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

OCT. 1

Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30-4 p.m.

OCT. 2

Meet the Hamilton School Board Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Moderated by chamber’s CEO Dan Bates.

OCT. 3

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Great Miami Bluegrass Band.

OCT. 4

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Supporting Survivors: Advocacy and Prevention. Free

Celebrating Self present The American Dream with Dr. Bekah Yoxthimer, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Hamilton Hydropower,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 5

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org

One City, One Book, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Laura Jackson Goodman, Principal Scientist and Director of Scientific Communications for P&G, will share life experiences and insights from growing up with a mother who began her career as a chemist in the 1960s.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.