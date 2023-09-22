WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- MUM Book Discussion, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. The book is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me.
- Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival, at Uptown Parks, High and Main Street, Oxford. 5-9 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents “The Smartest Girl In the World,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. RiseUpPerformingArts.com
- Fairfield Footlighters present “The Tempest,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
SATURDAY
- Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fall Fest 2023, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 2:30-9:30 p.m. Southerland will perform at 7:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature Program: The Perfect Shot - Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6-7:30 p.m. Call 513-867-5348 to register, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/fairfieldnature
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Art Fair, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24, pyramidhill.org
- Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com
- Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Germantown Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
SUNDAY
- Pollinator Palooza FUNestival, at Seven Mile Izaak Walton League of America, 3380 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Free
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra to present “Summer Pops,” at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 2 p.m. Free with paid admission to Pyramid Hill Art Fair. butlerphil.org
TUESDAY
- Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion, at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton; and Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI
- Passport to Programming Talk Series: National Parks, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m.
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Seeing is Believing. Free
THURSDAY
- Discovery on the Farm Orchards, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. Registration is requested by walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net
- Old-time Music Jam, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m.
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 29
- Sips in Sunflowers Dinner, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 5-8 p.m. Sip wine and beer among sunflower fields. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. Reservations required by Sept. 26. burwinkelfarms.com
- All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
SEPT. 30
- Butler Soil and Water Conservation District Pollinator Fest, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. butlerswcd.org
- Great Miami Valley YMCA Fall Fest, at The Hughes Center, 1771 Gephart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Games, hay rides, touch-a-truck, petty zoo, and more. Free
- Corn Stand Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. 1-11 p.m. cornstandjam.com
- Art Off the Walls: Kick It in the West End, at The Financial Club at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. artworkscincinnati.org
- Sips in Sunflowers Sunset Hayride, at Burwinkel Farms, 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit EB Hope Foundation. burwinkelfarms.com
- Fitton Showstoppers present “Saved By the 90′s,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 1
- Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30-4 p.m.
OCT. 2
- Meet the Hamilton School Board Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Moderated by chamber’s CEO Dan Bates.
OCT. 3
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Great Miami Bluegrass Band.
OCT. 4
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Supporting Survivors: Advocacy and Prevention. Free
- Celebrating Self present The American Dream with Dr. Bekah Yoxthimer, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Hamilton Hydropower,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 5
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org
- One City, One Book, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Laura Jackson Goodman, Principal Scientist and Director of Scientific Communications for P&G, will share life experiences and insights from growing up with a mother who began her career as a chemist in the 1960s.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
