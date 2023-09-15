WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- 8th Annual Dog Day Downtown, at Governors Square and continuing through White Dog Distilling Co. field, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends to enjoy canine show at 6:30 p.m., doggy vendors, and more. downtownmiddletown.org
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Calendar Girls,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 15-16
- Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, 5th Street, Downtown Cincinnati. oktoberfestzinzinnati.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
- Nature Program: Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8-9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages
- Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River, at Great Miami River Trail Parking, 4401 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Butler and Warren counties, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m. alz.org
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.
- Drop In Tour and Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2-4 p.m.
- Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 16-17
- Fall Family Weekend, at Brown’s Family Farm Market, 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There is a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, and more.
- Preble County Pork Festival, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. porkfestival.org
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
- Deerfield Handmade Market Fall event, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m. $5 per person, children two years of age and under are free
- Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
- Democracy and Government in Action: On-campus Arguments: Ohio Court of Appeals for the 12th District, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. Free. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events
- Racial Legacies and Learning present Nestor Torres, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6-8 p.m. Free. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
- Democracy and Government in Action: U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony, at Quad and Lawn, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events
- Community Conversations: The Roots of Hamilton Pride, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
- Democracy and Government in Action: Rapid Rights! Student-led Public Conference on Civil Liberties, at Jack Rhodes Study, Mosler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10:30 a.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar. Free
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
- Democracy and Government in Action: Community Discussion Forum: Freedom of Speech in 21st-century America, at Jack Rhodes Study, Mosler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Fitness Center Community Cookout, along with the Hamilton Police Dept., Hamilton Fire Dept., and 17STRONG-Hamilton at 601 North B St., Hamilton. Experience a firefighters’ challenge course, safety house, and more. Free
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 21-24
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. RiseUpPerformingArts.com
SEPT. 22
- MUM Book Discussion, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. The book is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me.
- Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival, at Uptown Parks, High and Main Street, Oxford. 5-9 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents “The Smartest Girl In the World,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SEPT. 22-23
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
SEPT. 22-24
- Fairfield Footlighters present “The Tempest,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
SEPT. 23
- Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fall Fest 2023, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 2:30-9:30 p.m. Southerland will perform at 7:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature Program: The Perfect Shot - Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6-7:30 p.m. Call 513-867-5348 to register, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/fairfieldnature
SEPT. 23-24
- Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Art Fair, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24, pyramidhill.org
- Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com
SEPT. 24
- Pollinator Palooza FUNestival, at Seven Mile Izaak Walton League of America, 3380 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Free
SEPT. 26
- Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion, at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton; and Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI
- Passport to Programming Talk Series: National Parks, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m.
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
SEPT. 27
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Seeing is Believing. Free
SEPT. 28
- Discovery on the Farm Orchards, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. Registration is requested by walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net
- Old-time Music Jam, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m.
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 29
- All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

