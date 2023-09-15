WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

8th Annual Dog Day Downtown, at Governors Square and continuing through White Dog Distilling Co. field, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. 5-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends to enjoy canine show at 6:30 p.m., doggy vendors, and more. downtownmiddletown.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Calendar Girls,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 15-16

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, 5th Street, Downtown Cincinnati. oktoberfestzinzinnati.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Nature Program: Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8-9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages

Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River, at Great Miami River Trail Parking, 4401 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown. 9 a.m. to noon. Register at yourmetroparks.net

Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Butler and Warren counties, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m. alz.org

Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.

Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.

Drop In Tour and Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2-4 p.m.

Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 16-17

Fall Family Weekend, at Brown’s Family Farm Market, 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There is a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, and more.

Preble County Pork Festival, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. porkfestival.org

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Deerfield Handmade Market Fall event, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m. $5 per person, children two years of age and under are free

Guided tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Democracy and Government in Action: On-campus Arguments: Ohio Court of Appeals for the 12th District, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. Free. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events

Racial Legacies and Learning present Nestor Torres, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 6-8 p.m. Free. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Democracy and Government in Action: U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony, at Quad and Lawn, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10 a.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events

Community Conversations: The Roots of Hamilton Pride, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Democracy and Government in Action: Rapid Rights! Student-led Public Conference on Civil Liberties, at Jack Rhodes Study, Mosler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 10:30 a.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar. Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

Democracy and Government in Action: Community Discussion Forum: Freedom of Speech in 21st-century America, at Jack Rhodes Study, Mosler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Menard-Events

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Fitness Center Community Cookout, along with the Hamilton Police Dept., Hamilton Fire Dept., and 17STRONG-Hamilton at 601 North B St., Hamilton. Experience a firefighters’ challenge course, safety house, and more. Free

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 21-24

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. RiseUpPerformingArts.com

SEPT. 22

MUM Book Discussion, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. The book is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me .

. Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival, at Uptown Parks, High and Main Street, Oxford. 5-9 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays presents “The Smartest Girl In the World,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SEPT. 22-23

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com

SEPT. 22-24

Fairfield Footlighters present “The Tempest,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

SEPT. 23

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fall Fest 2023, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 2:30-9:30 p.m. Southerland will perform at 7:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Nature Program: The Perfect Shot - Using Light, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 6-7:30 p.m. Call 513-867-5348 to register, or sign up online at https://bit.ly/fairfieldnature

SEPT. 23-24

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Art Fair, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24, pyramidhill.org

Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com

SEPT. 24

Pollinator Palooza FUNestival, at Seven Mile Izaak Walton League of America, 3380 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 2-5 p.m. Free

SEPT. 26

Miami Regionals Diversity Book Discussion, at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown; Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton; and Zoom. Noon. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/DEI

Passport to Programming Talk Series: National Parks, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m.

The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

SEPT. 27

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Seeing is Believing. Free

SEPT. 28

Discovery on the Farm Orchards, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10-11 a.m. Registration is requested by walk-ins welcome. yourmetroparks.net

Old-time Music Jam, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 29

All Choirs Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.