Voices of America Country Music Fest announces Bailey Zimmerman as second headliner for 2025

Songwriter, storyteller and platinum-certified artist Bailey Zimmerman has released his full-length debut LP, “Religiously. The Album.” The project finds Zimmerman making a statement, amplifying tried-and-true country stories with unapologetic arena rock ambition and electrifying power from every angle. Alongside the current single and title track “Religiously,” the album features the Multi-Platinum, debut No. 1 single, “Fall In Love,” along with his most recent Multi-Platinum hit, “Rock And A Hard Place.”

With a whirlwind of success over the past few years, Zimmerman is closing in on more than 2 billion streams. Zimmerman is on tour for his sold-out international headlining trek, “Religiously. The Tour.” The Illinois native is also currently on the road with Morgan Wallen as part of his monumental “One Night At A Time World Tour.”

The four-day festival will take place in West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds from Aug. 7-10. Voice of America MetroPark is located at 7850 VOA Park Drive in West Chester Twp.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of Country music’s biggest names with four days of live performances. More than 30 artists will perform on four different stages over the course of the four-day event. Last year, the festival drew more than 100,000 people over the course of the four-day event.

Festival passes are on sale starting at $249.99 for a 4-Day General Admission Pass. Festival ticket prices do not include convenience or handling fees.) For more information, or to purchase a pass, or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com. Tickets are on sale now.

The Voices of America Country Music Fest will roll out additional headliner announcements and other plans for 2025 in the coming months.