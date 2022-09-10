Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

The following is a list of some of the local activities scheduled in September. To submit an event, email journalnews@coxinc.com.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
- Vinoklet Art & Wine Festival, at 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- Lebanon Antique Show, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 61st Flying Circus Radio Control Model Air Show, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 Bobmeyer Road, Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children under 7. RCFlyingCircus.com
- Fairfield Auto Fest presents Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 3 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
- Audubon Miami Valley program “Bringing Life Back to the Miami River: From Eaglets to Baby Mussels,” at at Lebanon Citizens National Bank, 30 W. Park Place, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. Presenter will be Jason Brownknight.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
- Passport to Programming: Mini Maker Faire, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd., Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop in and check out the library’s Tinker, Envision, Create Lab. Free
- Butler County Historical Society Presents: What In a Name?, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session. Bring non-electric instruments and join in.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
- Monroe Food Truck Fair, at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe. 5 to 9 p.m.
- “Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy,” event series, at the National Voice of American (VOA) Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 13 and can be made by emailing admin@voamuseum.org or calling 513-777-0027.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
- Downtown Middletown Inc. 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, in downtown Middletown in Governor’s Square. 5 to 8 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill presents Game Night on the Hill, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6:30 to 10 p.m. www.pyramidhill.org
SEPT. 16-18
- Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 16-17, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18
- Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.
SEPT. 17
- The Clean Sweep of the Great Miami, at various locations. 9 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.GreatMiamiRiverCleanUp.org.
- Liberty Twp. 4th Annual Heritage Day, at Dudley Park, 5591 Hankins Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the cabin, demonstrations and exhibits. Free. 513-678-8346
- Let’s Go Hiking - Mushroom Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Signs of Life, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com
- Middletown Movies in the Park, Damon Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.
- Night Fever, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
