Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Passport to Programming: Mini Maker Faire, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd., Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop in and check out the library’s Tinker, Envision, Create Lab. Free

Butler County Historical Society Presents: What In a Name?, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session. Bring non-electric instruments and join in.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Monroe Food Truck Fair, at Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe. 5 to 9 p.m.

“Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy,” event series, at the National Voice of American (VOA) Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 13 and can be made by emailing admin@voamuseum.org or calling 513-777-0027.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Downtown Middletown Inc. 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, in downtown Middletown in Governor’s Square. 5 to 8 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill presents Game Night on the Hill, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6:30 to 10 p.m. www.pyramidhill.org

SEPT. 16-18

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 16-17, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18

Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.

SEPT. 17

The Clean Sweep of the Great Miami, at various locations. 9 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.GreatMiamiRiverCleanUp.org.

Liberty Twp. 4th Annual Heritage Day, at Dudley Park, 5591 Hankins Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the cabin, demonstrations and exhibits. Free. 513-678-8346

Let’s Go Hiking - Mushroom Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Signs of Life, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com

Middletown Movies in the Park, Damon Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.

Night Fever, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org









