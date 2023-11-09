SW Ohio holiday dance venue to open next week

This holiday season, families can dance the night away to classic holiday songs and decorations at Santa’s Silent Disco, a new venue opening at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Friday, Nov. 17.

The venue, located in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled in Beavercreek, will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. The price is $17 for adults and $14 for children under 16. Groups of 10 or larger can receive the discounted rate of $12 per person. A season pass is also available for $99.

“The trend has been to focus on adult entertainment with Silent Discos but we know that kids like it just as much, if not more,” said Brian Johnson, Santa’s Silent Disco partner, in a press release. “We’re also building out a small concessions area focusing on holiday themed hand craft sodas, local bakery goods and some light snacks.”

Johnson adds the company has already discussed working with other clubs and groups to possibly enter the space along with a charity concept for fundraisers throughout the run of the event.

To kick off the venue’s run, Santa will operate the DJ station at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

HOW TO GO

What: Santa’s Silent Disco

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 17-Dec. 31

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek

More info: @santasilentdisco on social media or santasilentdisco.com

