Pleasing patios: Local restaurants and pubs offer prime outdoor space

Grainworks Brewery and Taproom in West Chester affords a large, covered, comfortable patio area with tables and chairs as well as couches/lounge seating. Indoor seating is also available. MamaBear’s Mac, located in the taproom, features the award-winning Mac and Cheese flights and more. These dishes pair well with a flight of delicious craft beer from Grainworks. Grainworks beer is also used in several of MamaBear’s Mac recipes, including the legendary Bier Cheese.

Agave & Rye

www.agaveandrye.com

7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp.

Agave & Rye offers traditional Mexican Street faves, epic tacos and 90-plus tequilas. House-made margaritas. Homemade dips, salsas and taco shells. Founded in 2018, this award-winning eatery lives up to it’s reputation. There are lots of interesting combinations and flavors available. The atmosphere is artsy and relaxed. A virtual tour is provided online. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available.

Municipal Brew Works

www.municipalbrewworks.com

20 High St., Hamilton

Located in downtown Hamilton in the former City of Hamilton municipal building, Municipal Brew Works has a huge outdoor patio area that is family-friendly and pet-friendly. The taproom is open seven days a week. Whether guests prefer the flagship Approachable Blonde or the darker side with a Midnight Cut Porter, there are drink options for everyone. There are as many as 20 in-house brewed beers and seltzers on tap. Municipal Brew Works offers a rotation of food trucks. Live music is offered regularly on the patio. Spacious, open patio area with picnic-table style seating as well as tables and chairs.

Tano Bistro

www.foodbytano.com

150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

Tano Bistro offers simply crafted seasonal cuisine combined with warm hospitality. This contemporary, upscale bistro highlights fresh ingredients. Entrees for dinner include Mexi Curry Chicken, Mushroom Pasta and Stuffed Salmon, to name a few. Classy yet comfortable atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Dog-friendly patio. Tano Bistro serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Central location in downtown Hamilton.

Combs BBQ Central

www.combsbbq.com

2223 Central Ave., Middletown

Rated one of the best barbecue places in Ohio, Combs BBQ Center has been a premier restaurant in Middletown since 2014. The restaurant has won numerous awards and offers barbecue that’s smoked to perfection. All of the meats are slow craft smoked with hickory and applewood. The Pulled Pork Sandwich with two sides is available for $14 and Beef Brisket with two sides is offered on the menu for $16.50. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available. Cozy, fenced, outdoor seating area with wrought iron tables and chairs with umbrellas.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

www.hubhamilton.com

501 Main St., Hamilton

Featuring local food truck cuisine and a rotating food truck schedule, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard offers a backyard atmosphere for all ages. Guests can enjoy craft brews and live entertainment. This local favorite is located in the heart of Hamilton’s Main Street entertainment district. Indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of picnic-table style seating with umbrellas.

The Jug

www.thejugburger.com

3610 Central Ave., Middletown

As a longtime staple in Middletown, established in 1932, The Jug is everyone’s favorite burger joint. Locally sourced, and crafted with love, the menu features a variety of burger specialties, including the Hamburger/Cheeseburger, a Double Hamburger/Cheeseburger and Jug Boy, to name a few. The Jug offers daily specials and Kids Combos. Sides include Waffle Fries, Crinkle Cut Fries, Loaded Fries, Onion Rings, Cheesesticks, Chips and Chili. The Jug has a covered outdoor seating area with picnic tables.

Cozy’s Café and Pub

www.cozyscafeandpub.com

6640 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

Offering a variety of gourmet comfort food, guests can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner at Cozy’s Café' and Pub. Whether guests sit in the farmhouse dining room, the industrial design pub, or outdoors by the fire listening to live entertainment, everyone is sure to enjoy the culinary experience at Cozy’s Café and Pub. Farm-to-table cooking, paired with a specialty wine list, a selection of craft beers and cocktails.

El Trompo Mexican Grill

https://eltrompo.info

9037 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.

El Trompo has an expansive menu with traditional Mexican dishes and street food options, which are complemented by chips and salsa and appetizers. Margaritas and handcrafted cocktails add to the dining experience. Vegetarian options are offered. A Kid’s Menu is available. Festive, lively and fun atmosphere with colorful decorations. Indoor dining and outdoor patio seating are available.

Fretboard Brewing & Public House

www.fbpublichouse.com

103 Main St., Hamilton

Located in the heart of Hamilton, Fretboard’s chef uses fresh ingredients to bring guests dishes that raise the bar on public fare. Menu items include sharables, greens/salads, entrees, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. Sides, desserts and a Kid’s Menu are also available. The beer selections are award-winning. The brewery has three floors, each with a different feel. The Rooftop can be found on the third floor, with a full bar and cozy patio seating. Live music.

The Casual Pint

https://hamilton.thecasualpint.com

130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

The Casual Pint is in a prime spot in the entertainment area of the City of Hamilton: It’s on the corner of the Marcum Apartments and the parking lot next to it serves as outdoor drinking and dining space. The building has a garage-door like window along its side which opens up to that patio space, allowing for the warm air to flow in and out.