Model Boaters group’s regatta in Fairfield on Saturday

The Queen City Scale Model Boaters will host a Regatta and Night Run from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive.
Those who attend will see scale model steamboats, towboats, tugboats, military ships and ocean liners on display and operating in the pond.
In the evening, the boats will have their tiny lights on for the night run.
In Other News
1
Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio
2
‘Bye Bye Birdie’ to be performed on Hamilton stage this week
3
Crafts and Critters Cruise-In takes place in Hamilton today and...
4
Middletown’s Thunderfest is Saturday, hundreds of classic cars to be on...
5
Shakespeare performance set for Oxford Community Arts Center stage
About the Author