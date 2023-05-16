Missouri company buys Scene 75 locations, including Cincinnati’s

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

A couple of challenging years followed. The 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes substantially damaged the Dayton property. And the COVID-19-related lockdowns affected business, as well.

“It was pretty bad,” owner Les Sandler told this newspaper in October 2019. “We had the roof basically lifted up. Because of that, the sprinkler system went off so we had water damage. We have HVAC’s we’re still looking for that flew off the roof and we don’t know where they are.”

With the acquisition, Five Star expands its portfolio to 25 family entertainment centers in 12 states.

“We are pleased to welcome Scene 75 to the growing Five Star Parks family,” John Dunlap, Five Star chief executive, said in a release. “We have long admired Scene 75′s commitment to providing high-quality, innovative entertainment experiences for families and are excited to continue that tradition.”