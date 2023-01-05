Make plans in January for these not-to-miss regional theater performances

When it comes to making plans this month, or simply for a fun evening out, audiences won’t want to miss these six performances that are happening at venues across the region in January.
Directed by Don Campbell, INNOVAtheatre will present “Of Men and Cars” at the Sorg Opera House on Jan. 13-14. Reserved tickets are $25 and are available at www.cincyticket.com. There will be three performances with shows at 8 p.m. on Fri. and Sat., and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sat. “Of Men and Cars” Is about a father-son relationship — viewed through the window of the family car. Written by Los Angeles playwright Jim Geoghan, the production has been dubbed as a “front porch play.” Geoghan, a seasoned playwright whose work has been commissioned by the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, has received both Emmy and Drama Desk award nominations. He has also written for Disney’s “Suite Life of Zach and Cody.” The play is based on Geoghan’s own life and his relationship with his father.
“Anastasia” will take center stage this month at the Aronoff Center as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. Performances will run through Jan. 15. Tickets are available online at www.cincinnatiarts.org, by phone at (513) 621-ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office in downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $39.25. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic, “Ragtime,” this romantic and adventure-filled new musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an adventure to help her find home, love, and family. “Anastasia” performances began on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre.
Muse Machine will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Jan. 12-15 at Victoria Theatre in Dayton. Tickets start at $23. In the kingdom under the sea, a mermaid’s fascination for life on the surface drives her to make a bargain that jeopardizes more than anyone can imagine. Filled with song and dance, a collection of friends from below and above join in a musical adventure to save their worlds. The production stars a large cast of young people from across the Miami Valley. The show is recommended for patrons ages 5 and up. For tickets and more info, go to www.daytonlive.org.
Tricky Max will bring the AbraKIDazzle Show to the Fitton Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 for an evening of fun and family entertainment. The show will be packed with magic, comedy and puppetry. Tickets are $6 for Fitton Center members and $8 for non-members. To purchase tickets, or for more info., go to www.fittoncenter.org. “This will be an evening of side-splitting comedy, acts of astonishments, oversized puppets, lots of jokes and interaction, audience direction, and a chance for audience members to come up on stage,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director at the Fitton Center. Other Fitton Family Fridays performances this season will include “Stellaluna” from Playhouse in the Park on Feb. 10; Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy’s Professional Training Division will present “Heroes and Villains” on Mar. 17 and Lexington Children’s Theatre will bring “The Legend of John Henry” to the stage on Apr. 7. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is located at 101 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton.
The Boomer Boys Musical will make a stop at the Fairfield Community Arts Center 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Get ready for a fun night of songs, jokes and stories. Tickets range from $42 to $48. Audiences will spend a hilarious, song-filled evening with the fun-loving, mid-life quartet that knows the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it. And that’s exactly what these guys do as they navigate everything from the depths of expanding waistlines and hair loss to lost car keys, and more. A few of the songs will include “Noises in the Night,” “My Get Up and Go Has Gone” and “Hair Makes the Man.” For more details, or to purchase tickets, go to www.fairfield-city.org, or call (513) 867-5348.
The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables will be at the Schuster Center from Jan. 24-29 as part of the Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2022-2023 Season. Tickets start at $49. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. As one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, popular songs from the show include “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages. For tickets and more info, go to www.daytonlive.org.
