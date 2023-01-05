Make plans in January for these not-to-miss regional theater performances

Directed by Don Campbell, INNOVAtheatre will present “Of Men and Cars” at the Sorg Opera House on Jan. 13-14. Reserved tickets are $25 and are available at www.cincyticket.com. There will be three performances with shows at 8 p.m. on Fri. and Sat., and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sat. “Of Men and Cars” Is about a father-son relationship — viewed through the window of the family car. Written by Los Angeles playwright Jim Geoghan, the production has been dubbed as a “front porch play.” Geoghan, a seasoned playwright whose work has been commissioned by the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, has received both Emmy and Drama Desk award nominations. He has also written for Disney’s “Suite Life of Zach and Cody.” The play is based on Geoghan’s own life and his relationship with his father.

“Anastasia” will take center stage this month at the Aronoff Center as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. Performances will run through Jan. 15. Tickets are available online at www.cincinnatiarts.org, by phone at (513) 621-ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office in downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $39.25. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic, “Ragtime,” this romantic and adventure-filled new musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an adventure to help her find home, love, and family. “Anastasia” performances began on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre.