IKEA’s non-spooky ‘Dalaween’ events this weekend have Swedish flair

IKEA in West Chester Twp. is hosting two “spooky but not scary” Swedish inspired events for children of all ages this weekend with food sampling, trick-or-treating and crafts.

The popular store has dubbed the event “Dalaween” after the iconic Dala horse, a Swedish craft of carved and painted horses. The free festivities begin with indoor trick-or-treating 6-8 p.m. today, oct. 27.

Children will receive candy at stations located throughout the second floor and can participate in a scavenger hunt on the first floor. New this year is a sensory sensitive calm space area for families.

If trick-or-treating works up an appetite, there will also be Halloween inspired food samples and 20% off large pizzas in the Swedish Bistro.

The Halloween fun continues 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday with a free craft event in the back of the Swedish Restaurant featuring wine glass decorating for adults and scarecrow or mummy jars for kids.

Families wishing to grab a bite to eat during the event can go to the Swedish Restaurant and Bistro which offer tasty affordable lunch and dinner options daily. Every Wednesday, kids eat free with an adult purchase. Customers can choose from traditional Swedish favorites, like meatballs or salmon, as well as on-the-go choices like pizza and plant-based hot dogs.

Dalaween is part of many children-related activities throughout the year at IKEA West Chester. For more information on upcoming events, store hours and more, go to IKEA.US/WestChester.

IKEA is located at 9500 IKEA Way in West Chester Twp.