HAUNTED HOUSE GUIDE: Where to seek scares in the region

The new “Area 13 Project″ haunted attraction plans to open on Friday, Oct. 6 with tours that may drum up the scares.

“This place has a unique history,” Jesse Von Stein, President of the Area 13 Project said. “It was a command center for anti-aircraft missiles. It has nine buildings, radar towers and a couple of bunkers.”

Area 13 is a 12-acre property just north of Oxford and was used in the 1960s by the Army.

“It is a historical site and we’ll do haunted tours,” he said.

Von Stein purchased the facility in November 2022.

“We expect a lot of people, so come early,” Von Stein said.

Area 13 Project, 6557 Todd Road, Oxford

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-28 (Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tours begin at 8 p.m.)

Find it online: area13project.com

Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Land of Illusion is open this fall for Halloween Haunts including a Haunted Trail it claims is the longest in the Midwest. The trail has been open each year since 1997. Land of Illusion features Dysphoria, Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate and the Killer Klowns Haunted Maze.

The Voodoo Lounge is located in the center of the park and features a variety of drinks and beers. There is a café nearby with bubbling sodas, hot chocolate and food options.

Land of Illusion is also hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29.

Time: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, now through the end of October

Find it online: landofillusion.com

Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Halloween Haunt returns to Kings Island in 2023 after being named the ‘Best Theme Park Halloween Event” in the country as voted on by USA TODAY in 2022. The park is transformed into a haunting experience featuring scare mazes and scare zones. The park also has live entertainment and night rides on many of the parks roller coasters including The Beast and Diamondback.

The Halloween Haunt is intended for mature audiences and not recommended for children younger than 13.

Time: Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays through Oct. 28

Find it online: visitkingsisland.com

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Nightmare Manor, 1601 S. University Blvd. Suite A in Middletown

Nightmare Manor is back with lots of new scenes, monsters and surprises. Attendees can expect three new areas on the trail and a few new rooms inside.

Time: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturday in Sept. and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Find it online: nightmaremanorhaunt.com

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati

This is a very popular local haunted attraction at a schoolhouse that opened in 1893. The experience changed annually with new technology and sets and new animatronics. Note: It only takes cash, and there is an ATM on site. Tickets are purchased online, in advance. Parking is free at Children’s Hospital and Christ Hospital.

Time: Various times, Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 31

Find it online: dentschoolhouse.com

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dayton Scream Park, 4040 Wright Way Road in Dayton

Dayton Scream Park is back with new scenes, state-of-the-art special effects and live actors.

Last year, owner Lance Compton bought the property beside the land he previously leased for the park and built a new compound. The new compound featured seven main areas with over 30 scenes and 60 actors. It took guests around 45 to 60 minutes to explore. Tickets are sold from dark until midnight for $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park offers a VIP option that takes guests to the front of the line for an additional $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park also has a concession stand and free parking.

Time: Dayton Scream Park is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Find it online: daytonscreampark.com

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Hell’s Dungeon, 3866 Linden Ave. in Dayton

Hell’s Dungeon, an all-indoor haunted attraction, is back with 27,000 square feet of thrills.

The haunted attraction, located on the backside of Eastown Shopping Center, features a story that includes Rufus, their resident Devil, and The Firewoods, a family of sadistic cannibals.

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4. Admission is $26.

Find it online: survivehellsdungeon.com

Credit: JRDEE2 Credit: JRDEE2

Brimstone Haunt, 525 Brimstone Road in Wilmington

Brimstone Haunt is back with six terrifying attractions this season including the new Cranium Crusher. The ticket office opens at 7 p.m. and attractions will begin as soon as it’s dark. The ticket office closes at 11:30 p.m. Guests can also purchase tickets online. Parking costs $3 cash at the door. A combo ticket including the Haunted Hayride, Forgotten Forest and Psychosis is available for $32 online. Tickets for each attraction can be purchased separately.

Time: The haunt is open Friday and Saturday nights through October.

Find it online: brimstonehaunt.com

Submit an event

Don’t see your business’ haunted attraction here? Let us know. Send an email to journalnews@coxinc.com or go to journal-news.com/events.