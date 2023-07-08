GUIDE: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
- Freedom Celebration Car & Truck Show, in the North Parking Lot, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Postponed from July 1, due to weather.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Animal Friends Humane Society’s Hogs for Dogs Poker Run, at Queen City Harley-Davidson, 4860 Premier Way, West Chester Twp. Registration and check-in begins at 10 a.m. First bikes out at 11 a.m. After party from 2-5 p.m.
- Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 6 p.m.
- A K Joy Production, in association with Power & Faith Theatrical Players present “Planted Roots,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Tri-State Wrestling presents Do or Die, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Music by Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Rachel Holt.
- Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 9 p.m.
JULY 10
- Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org
- Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 12
- Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
- Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 13
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Drive with Randy Smith & The Haskells
- Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Games, activities and food trucks at 6 p.m., movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” will begin at 7 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Fooz Fighters and Nirvani.
JULY 14
- 2nd Friday Celebration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Reception at 6 p.m. performance at 7:30 p.m.
- Red Brick Fridays Neon Nights, in Oxford. 6-10 p.m.
- Family Movie in the Park, at Downtown Middletown. 7 p.m. Local musicians on hand to let kids explore music through instruments along with kids’ activities.
JULY 15
- West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Nature Program: Summertime Flora, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free but registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348
- Jeep Expo & Cruise In, at Armco Park, Lebanon. Registration at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Cincinnati Shriners.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Hamilton Joes vs Jazz, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JULY 17
- Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org
JULY 18
- MadCap Puppets present “Fantastic Fairy Tales,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org
JULY 19
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
JULY 20
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: Crash Test Dummies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
