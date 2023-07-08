GUIDE: Things to do this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Freedom Celebration Car & Truck Show, in the North Parking Lot, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Postponed from July 1, due to weather.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Animal Friends Humane Society’s Hogs for Dogs Poker Run, at Queen City Harley-Davidson, 4860 Premier Way, West Chester Twp. Registration and check-in begins at 10 a.m. First bikes out at 11 a.m. After party from 2-5 p.m.

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 6 p.m.

A K Joy Production, in association with Power & Faith Theatrical Players present “Planted Roots,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Tri-State Wrestling presents Do or Die, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Music by Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Rachel Holt.

Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 9 p.m.

JULY 10

Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org

Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 12

Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 13

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Drive with Randy Smith & The Haskells

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Games, activities and food trucks at 6 p.m., movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” will begin at 7 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Fooz Fighters and Nirvani.

JULY 14

2nd Friday Celebration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Reception at 6 p.m. performance at 7:30 p.m.

Red Brick Fridays Neon Nights, in Oxford. 6-10 p.m.

Family Movie in the Park, at Downtown Middletown. 7 p.m. Local musicians on hand to let kids explore music through instruments along with kids’ activities.

JULY 15

West Chester Police Bike Rodeo, at Walmart, 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nature Program: Summertime Flora, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free but registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348

Jeep Expo & Cruise In, at Armco Park, Lebanon. Registration at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Cincinnati Shriners.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Hamilton Joes vs Jazz, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 17

Mondays with Murray: A Musical Exploration, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m. Free, oxarts.org

JULY 18

MadCap Puppets present “Fantastic Fairy Tales,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JULY 19

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JULY 20

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Crash Test Dummies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.

