X

Guide: Things to do in the region

Entertainment
By
22 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, JUNE 2

  • Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at Union Centre Square, West Chester Twp., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., ucbma.com
  • First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by The Flying Klezmerians. Free, 513-423-4629
  • First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Family Movie in the Park: Goonies, at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 7 p.m. There will be a family activity with a treasure map and a hunt to find hidden treasure at park. Free
  • Autumn Kings, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 2-4

  • Summerfair 2023, at at Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp. Noon to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, summerfair.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

  • Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 8:30 a.m.
  • Run the Parks 5k Series, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. 513-867-5835
  • Animal Friends Dog Jog 5K, at Fairfield Youth Football Fields, 4875 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. animalfriendshs.org
  • Dogs & Doughnuts, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org
  • Monarch Fest, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 513-348-4075
  • Hamilton Ohio Pride March, Festival and Concert, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. The march begins at 11:45 a.m., the Pride festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. Concert 6-10 p.m.
  • Spring Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m.
  • The Olde West Chester Founders Festival, in the historic business district along Cincinnati-Dayton Road. 2-6 p.m.
  • Rainbow Run 5K and 100 Meter High Heel Drag Race, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 5 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org
  • Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
  • Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

JUNE 4

  • Deerfield Handmade Market, at Kingswood Park, 4877 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • VOA Days @ Founders Weekend, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. Open from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539
  • Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.

JUNE 6

  • Miami University Regionals Hamilton’s Frisbee Disc Golf Course Dedication, at 1601 University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. Following the dedication, grab a commemorative Miami University branded disc (putter) and play a quick game on the course. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu
  • Down Home, Downtown, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Tony Hale and Blackwater

JUNE 7

  • Walk down MUMemory Lane on Miami Middletown’s refreshed nature trail at at 4200 N. University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu.
  • Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents The Soul Pocket Band, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.
  • SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JUNE 8

  • Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Food, giveaways and activities from 6-9 p.m. Music by Thompson Square starts at 7 p.m.
  • The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
  • Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
  • Uptown Music Concert Series with Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.
  • RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Veronica Lewis and Eddie 9V.
  • Sounds at Sunset (Park), at 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Music by Brass Tracks. facebook.com/soundsatsunset
  • Liberty Center Summer Concert Series, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. Music by The Lifters.

JUNE 9

  • Butler County Youth Summit 2023 at Miami University Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4p.m. For incoming freshman to seniors. Free, register at envisionpartnerships.org
  • The Nature of Kids - Amazing Animals, at Voice of America MetroPark, Overlook Parking Lot, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Phil DeGreg Jazz Trio. Free
  • Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park. 4-9 p.m.
  • Red Brick Friday, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 6-10 p.m. A variety of family friendly activities, live entertainment and more.

JUNE 10

  • Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Shandon 96th annual Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival, in downtown Shandon, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Nature on the Hill: Garden Tour, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Fortified Hill Volunteer, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org
  • Biking with a Naturalist, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. yourmetroparks.net
  • Annual Performing Arts Wine Tasting Fundraiser, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 2-5 p.m.
  • Pictures with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-5 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Creative Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
List: Find a free concert to attend tonight
2
West Chester’s ‘TAKEOVER’ concert series kicks off with The Remains
3
Holiday weekend in the sun: A list of the region’s places to splash...
4
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
5
Going to Taste of Cincinnati? Here’s what to know

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top