Guide: Things to do in the region

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 8:30 a.m.

Run the Parks 5k Series, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 9-11 a.m. 513-867-5835

Animal Friends Dog Jog 5K, at Fairfield Youth Football Fields, 4875 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. animalfriendshs.org

Dogs & Doughnuts, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org

Monarch Fest, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 513-348-4075

Hamilton Ohio Pride March, Festival and Concert, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. The march begins at 11:45 a.m., the Pride festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. Concert 6-10 p.m.

Spring Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m.

The Olde West Chester Founders Festival, in the historic business district along Cincinnati-Dayton Road. 2-6 p.m.

Rainbow Run 5K and 100 Meter High Heel Drag Race, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 5 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

JUNE 4

Deerfield Handmade Market, at Kingswood Park, 4877 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

VOA Days @ Founders Weekend, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. Open from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp., 3-5 p.m.

JUNE 6

Miami University Regionals Hamilton’s Frisbee Disc Golf Course Dedication, at 1601 University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. Following the dedication, grab a commemorative Miami University branded disc (putter) and play a quick game on the course. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu

Down Home, Downtown, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Tony Hale and Blackwater

JUNE 7

Walk down MUMemory Lane on Miami Middletown’s refreshed nature trail at at 4200 N. University Blvd., 4:30 p.m. RSVP required by June 4. brewerbk@MiamiOH.edu.

Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents The Soul Pocket Band, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.

SongFarmers, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

JUNE 8

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Food, giveaways and activities from 6-9 p.m. Music by Thompson Square starts at 7 p.m.

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Uptown Music Concert Series with Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Veronica Lewis and Eddie 9V.

Sounds at Sunset (Park), at 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Music by Brass Tracks. facebook.com/soundsatsunset

Liberty Center Summer Concert Series, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. Music by The Lifters.

JUNE 9

Butler County Youth Summit 2023 at Miami University Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4p.m. For incoming freshman to seniors. Free, register at envisionpartnerships.org

The Nature of Kids - Amazing Animals, at Voice of America MetroPark, Overlook Parking Lot, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 10-11:30 a.m.

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Phil DeGreg Jazz Trio. Free

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park. 4-9 p.m.

Red Brick Friday, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 6-10 p.m. A variety of family friendly activities, live entertainment and more.

JUNE 10

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shandon 96th annual Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival, in downtown Shandon, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nature on the Hill: Garden Tour, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Fortified Hill Volunteer, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org

Biking with a Naturalist, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Annual Performing Arts Wine Tasting Fundraiser, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 2-5 p.m.

Pictures with the Animals, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-5 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Creative Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

