GUIDE: Things to do in the region this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

2nd Friday at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. Music performance at 7:30 p.m. by Oxford Folk Jazz.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 13-14

The 10th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. Hours are 6-9 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Fundraiser for Miller Ecological Park.

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 13-15

Operation Pumpkin Festival, on High Street, downtown Hamilton. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. operation-pumpkin.org

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill 2023 Fall Pickleball Classic, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St. spookynooksports.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Greater Miami Flying Disc Club Urban Disc Golf: Beer’s & Birdies, at Governor’s Square and downtown Middletown. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

A Leap Into Leaves, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Learn about fall leaves and why they change colors. Free and open to all ages.

Pumpkin and Munchkin Trick or Treat Craft Event, at Courtyard by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Free admission.

Oxtoberfest, at Uptown Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. Come usher in this fall season.

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. Puppet show, petting zoo, costume contest, games and more. Free

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances at 7:30 p.m.

Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 14-15

53rd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Cincinnati Model Train & Trade Show, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

SUNDAY OCT. 15

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Hocus Pocus Halloween festival in downtown Middletown, 2-7 p.m. Food and craft vendors, dance troupes, magic and illusion entertainment, pumpkin carvers, music, a dog costume contest, children’s activities and more. It takes place on Main Street between Central Avenue and First Avenue. There is also a “Creepy Car Show” with trunk-or-treat for the children. .facebook.com/events/615063107423343

MONDAY, OCT. 16

Movie Screening and Discussion “Mile 19,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

Studio Recital: Clarinet, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

Meet the Author: “Haunted Butler County, Ohio,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. If You Build It, They Will Come! Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

Lindenwald Annual Trunk or Treat at Benninghofen Park, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at The Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org

Fairfield East Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-7:30 p.m.

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

OCT. 20

North End Neighborhood Alliance Trunk or Treat, at L.J. Park, Hamilton. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays present “Pinocchio,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” at dusk

OCT. 20-21

Gem City Ballet present its Fall Repertory Program, at 20 Commercial Way, Springboro. 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 5 p.m. Oct. 21

OCT. 20-22

Charm on the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com

OCT. 21

Fairfield High School Marching Band Annual Bandcake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon

Hamilton Junior Women’s League ‘Run For Your Bones’ 5k Halloween Run, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.

Hello Pumpkin Boutique Craft Show, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or new unwrapped toy for children ages 1-17. 513-560-6715

Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.

Picture Mason! A Downtown Art Hop, in Mason. 3-7 p.m. imaginemason.org

MetroPark of Butler County The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 4-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Serve City Gala, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 p.m.

Fairfield Theatre Arts Dept. present “A Taste of Theater,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kyle Eberlein, a Fairfield High School alum and other alum to perform. Free admission

OCT. 21-22

Horns & Corns Big Bucks 6v6 Volleyball Tournament, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. spookynooksports.com

OCT. 22

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.

OCT. 24

Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Outdoor games, crafts, haunted garden and more.

Trunks & Treats on the Trail, at Millikin Woods, North Washington Blvd., Hamilton 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy some candy.

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

Monroe Historical Society presentation by Daniel D. Schneider, author of Haunted Butler County, Ohio at the Monroe Community Room, 6 East Ave., Monroe. 7 p.m.

Vitamin String Quartet plays the music of Bridgerton, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. Doors open at 7 p.m. Starts at 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.