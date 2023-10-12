GUIDE: Things to do in the region this weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
- 2nd Friday at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. Music performance at 7:30 p.m. by Oxford Folk Jazz.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 13-14
- The 10th Annual Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. Hours are 6-9 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Fundraiser for Miller Ecological Park.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 13-15
- Operation Pumpkin Festival, on High Street, downtown Hamilton. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. operation-pumpkin.org
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill 2023 Fall Pickleball Classic, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St. spookynooksports.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
- Greater Miami Flying Disc Club Urban Disc Golf: Beer’s & Birdies, at Governor’s Square and downtown Middletown. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- A Leap Into Leaves, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Learn about fall leaves and why they change colors. Free and open to all ages.
- Pumpkin and Munchkin Trick or Treat Craft Event, at Courtyard by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Free admission.
- Oxtoberfest, at Uptown Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. Come usher in this fall season.
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. Puppet show, petting zoo, costume contest, games and more. Free
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances at 7:30 p.m.
- Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 14-15
- 53rd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Cincinnati Model Train & Trade Show, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
SUNDAY OCT. 15
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Hocus Pocus Halloween festival in downtown Middletown, 2-7 p.m. Food and craft vendors, dance troupes, magic and illusion entertainment, pumpkin carvers, music, a dog costume contest, children’s activities and more. It takes place on Main Street between Central Avenue and First Avenue. There is also a “Creepy Car Show” with trunk-or-treat for the children. .facebook.com/events/615063107423343
MONDAY, OCT. 16
- Movie Screening and Discussion “Mile 19,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
- Studio Recital: Clarinet, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
TUESDAY, OCT. 17
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
- Meet the Author: “Haunted Butler County, Ohio,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. If You Build It, They Will Come! Free
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
- Lindenwald Annual Trunk or Treat at Benninghofen Park, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at The Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org
- Fairfield East Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-7:30 p.m.
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
OCT. 20
- North End Neighborhood Alliance Trunk or Treat, at L.J. Park, Hamilton. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “Pinocchio,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” at dusk
OCT. 20-21
- Gem City Ballet present its Fall Repertory Program, at 20 Commercial Way, Springboro. 8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 5 p.m. Oct. 21
OCT. 20-22
- Charm on the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com
OCT. 21
- Fairfield High School Marching Band Annual Bandcake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon
- Hamilton Junior Women’s League ‘Run For Your Bones’ 5k Halloween Run, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.
- Hello Pumpkin Boutique Craft Show, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or new unwrapped toy for children ages 1-17. 513-560-6715
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.
- Picture Mason! A Downtown Art Hop, in Mason. 3-7 p.m. imaginemason.org
- MetroPark of Butler County The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 4-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Serve City Gala, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 p.m.
- Fairfield Theatre Arts Dept. present “A Taste of Theater,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kyle Eberlein, a Fairfield High School alum and other alum to perform. Free admission
OCT. 21-22
- Horns & Corns Big Bucks 6v6 Volleyball Tournament, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. spookynooksports.com
OCT. 22
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.
OCT. 24
- Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Outdoor games, crafts, haunted garden and more.
- Trunks & Treats on the Trail, at Millikin Woods, North Washington Blvd., Hamilton 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy some candy.
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
- Monroe Historical Society presentation by Daniel D. Schneider, author of Haunted Butler County, Ohio at the Monroe Community Room, 6 East Ave., Monroe. 7 p.m.
- Vitamin String Quartet plays the music of Bridgerton, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. Doors open at 7 p.m. Starts at 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
