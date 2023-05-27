Going to Taste of Cincinnati? Here’s what to know

Taste of Cincinnati is expanding a bit this year thanks to its largest food selection yet. The festival will take place along Fifth Street from Main Street to Sentinel.

Does it cost money to attend?

There is no admission fee, but items on each vendor’s menu will cost $2-8.

What food will I find?

The long list of food options that will appear at this year’s Taste of Cincinnati includes 38 different restaurants and 23 different food trucks, according to its website. Organizers said there will be more than 300 menu items, from BBQ to donuts.

Which vendors do I need to check out?

While there are plenty of options, judges have selected the “best” menu options at this year’s festival. The braised short rib creamy truffle gnocchi from Alfio’s Buon Cibo was named the best entrée, with Chino’s Street Food’s Vietnamese street tacos and Just Q’in BBQ’s pastrami taking home the silver and bronze.

What music should I expect to hear?

Hear from local acts like Moonbeau, The Whammies and more at four different locations — the ZYN Stage, Taste of Findlay Market Stage, Food Truck Alley Stage and Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage.

MORE ONLINE

Find the musical lineup, vendors list and more at tasteofcincinnati.com.