Fairfield’s movie nights at Village Green Park will include family and retro films

The City of Fairfield has been hosting its popular family summer movie nights for more than a decade. This year, Movies in the Park will continue with fire trucks on site, along with games, food, and activities before the movie.
“The goal of our event planners is that every Thursday in the summer there’s something going on at the park, and people have a reason to come out, and hangout in the park. So, if it’s Thursday, it’s park day,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.
Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department and Fairfield Fire Department have partnered to present a series of family-friendly movie nights this summer. There will be five movies shown at Village Green this summer in June and July.
At Movies in the Park, each movie night will begin with family-friendly activities, games, giveaways and food trucks at 6 p.m., followed by a popular movie starting at 7 p.m. The Fairfield Fire Dept. will also there with trucks for kids to see.
The first movie is Thursday, June 1 and is “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Other movies will include “Lightyear” on June 29 and “DC League of Super-Pets” on July 27.
“We have a nice bright screen, so we don’t have to wait for dusk. Families can come out, and we will wrap up before bedtime. We have five movies that we are showing this summer, June through July, and we are introducing Retro Movie Night for two of those, where we are going to show ‘The Goonies’ and ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’” Sheldrick said.
There’s a brand-new video screen this year, so it’s going to be even better than last year. And, last year, people thought it was a great screen,” he said.
“The Goonies” will be shown June 15 and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be shown July 13.
“We expect the two Retro Movie Nights to really expand the crowd that comes to the movies,” said Sheldrick. “I can’t wait to bring my kids so they can experience it the way I did on a big screen.”
Movies will be shown at Village Green Park at 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. Fairfield has been hosting Movies in the Park since 2012 and the movie selections continue to be popular movies that appeal to the entire family.
The activities and movies are free and open to the public. Four different food trucks will be on-site at each movie night. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information and updates on activities and food trucks, visit www.fairfield-city.org/577/Movies-in-the-Park.
How to go
What: Movies in the Park at Village Green
When: Select Thursdays, pre-show activities start at 6 p.m. Movie begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
Cost: Free
More info: fairfield-city.org/577/Movies-in-the-Park
