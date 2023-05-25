Fairfield’s movie nights at Village Green Park will include family and retro films

“We have a nice bright screen, so we don’t have to wait for dusk. Families can come out, and we will wrap up before bedtime. We have five movies that we are showing this summer, June through July, and we are introducing Retro Movie Night for two of those, where we are going to show ‘The Goonies’ and ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’” Sheldrick said.

There’s a brand-new video screen this year, so it’s going to be even better than last year. And, last year, people thought it was a great screen,” he said.

“The Goonies” will be shown June 15 and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be shown July 13.

“We expect the two Retro Movie Nights to really expand the crowd that comes to the movies,” said Sheldrick. “I can’t wait to bring my kids so they can experience it the way I did on a big screen.”

Movies will be shown at Village Green Park at 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. Fairfield has been hosting Movies in the Park since 2012 and the movie selections continue to be popular movies that appeal to the entire family.

The activities and movies are free and open to the public. Four different food trucks will be on-site at each movie night. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information and updates on activities and food trucks, visit www.fairfield-city.org/577/Movies-in-the-Park.

How to go

What: Movies in the Park at Village Green

When: Select Thursdays, pre-show activities start at 6 p.m. Movie begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info: fairfield-city.org/577/Movies-in-the-Park