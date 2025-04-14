Fairfield keeps groovin’: Annual summer concert series kicks off at end of May

“It’s a great way for everybody to come together and enjoy live music from a variety of bands over the summer. From classic rock to country, tribute acts and more, we have music for everybody,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.

Shows are on select Thursday evenings through Sept. 4. The concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

For the entire schedule, dates, and a complete concert line-up, go to fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green.

“We are excited about the lineup this year,” Sheldrick said. “We have a mix of bands who do their own original music as well as a lot of cover bands and tribute acts. People are really going to love to come out, sing along, and have a great time.”

Popular bands on the slate include Kevin McCoy Band (southern rock meets country) on June 19 and The Remains on Aug. 7 (hits from the 1960s to today.)

In addition to the opening concert with The Fortunate Sons, other tribute bands on the summer concert lineup will include Tom the Torpedoes on June 12, Fleetwood Gold on July 17 and the season will close with “Come Together: A Rooftop Beatles Tribute” on Sept. 4.

Various community organizations and non-profits will be on site at each concert.

Groups can also rent the balcony of the Fairfield Community Arts Center and book a Groovin’ Balcony Bash.

Only 50 Groovin’ VIP tickets are available per concert for these shows: June 19: Kevin McCoy Band; June 26: Raise Your Glass; July 10: Face to Face and July 24 Trippin’ Billies.

2025 Groovin’ on the Green schedule:

May 29: The Fortunate Sons, (CCR tribute)

June 5: Frontiers (Journey tribute)

June 12: Tom the Torpedoes (Music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)

June 19: Kevin McCoy Band (Southern Rock meets Country)

June 26: Raise Your Glass (Pink tribute experience)

July 10: Face 2 Face (tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel)

July 17: Fleetwood Gold (a Fleetwood Mac experience)

July 24: Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews tribute band)

August 7: The Remains (hits 60s to today)

September 4: Come Together (A Rooftop Beatles Tribute)