Event this weekend at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead shines light on agriculture

Community members will have an opportunity to learn about farm life, experience the history of Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead and shop local vendors when Fun on the Farm returns this weekend.

“We want to give everyone a full-farm experience,” said PJ Arnold, program & events outdoor educator at MetroParks of Butler County. “We’re basically shining a light on Butler County’s farming community, and making sure that it’s fully represented at Fun on the Farm.”

Fun on the Farm at Chrisholm will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The event is free and open to all. No registration is required.

“For many families, this is a family tradition. They come every single year, and they look forward to it the next year,” Arnold said.

Visitors will have the chance to experience interactive demonstrations on firepit cooking, blacksmithing, native pollinators and more. Participants may also tour the Augspurger House with the Friends of Chrisholm as they learn about the unique history of the 1800s farmstead. On average, 400 to 500 guests visit the farm during the annual Fun on the Farm event.

“Agriculture, especially in our area, is so important that we wanted to shine that huge spotlight. So, we wanted to do a large-scale event like this in addition to the regular weekly, and monthly programs that we are already doing out at the farm,” Arnold said.

“I hope guests gain an appreciation for the amount of time, and work that goes into our agricultural community in the area, making sure we have what we need at our homes, and sharing in that, too,” he said.

There will be someone selling honey, but they will also be talking about being a bee keeper, for example.

Some who attend the event will learn more about home gardening, and when they leave, they will be ready to start their own garden.

“It’s showing everyone, yes, you can do your part,” Arnold said. “It’s demonstrating what people can do to help, and showing them new skills they can learn along the way.”

During the event, visitors can shop at a farm market with produce and pumpkins, visit local vendor booths and pick up treats and handmade goods or create souvenirs at the various craft stations, which are located throughout the farm. Guests can also hop on a wagon ride and stroll through Chrisholm’s sunflower field for a photo opportunity. Plus, there will be live music throughout the day.

While visiting the farm, guests will have an opportunity to interact with donkeys, goats and chickens as well as a famous rabbit that goes by many names, such as Frankie and Sir Francis. Members of FFA and 4-H will also be on site with some of their farm animals. Raptors such as a hawk or an owl may also be there.

Additionally, the natural play area at the park will be accessible during the event.

A variety of nonprofits will be on hand to raise awareness, and promote the area’s farming community. And Urban Vistro and Pit to Plate BBQ food trucks will be at this event.

Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead is open year around. The 135-acre park features a historic house and bank barn, and a farm-themed nature playscape.

How to go

What: Fun on the Farm at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road in Trenton

Cost: $5 per person (children 2 and younger are free)

More online: YourMetroParks.net