Signs of spring: Flub’s in Hamilton is opening Saturday (and Jolly’s is already open!)

It’s actually a trending local search on the internet today: Popular ice cream spot Flub’s Dari-ette announced it is opening one of its locations on Saturday, March 1.
For people of Hamilton, this event is nearly equivalent to seeing the first blossoming flowers of spring — knowing warmer weather and spending more time outdoors is getting closer.
Flub’s, which bills itself as “Butler County’s original soft serve,” also announced its Ross location will open March 23.
Flub’s in Hamilton is located on Eaton Avenue. In Fairfield it’s on Wessel Drive (opening date still to be determined) and in Ross it’s on Hamilton-Cleves Road.
The dari-ette has been operating since 1966, according to its website.
Flub’s opening follows the opening of another seasonal food spot in Hamilton: Jolly’s Drive-In on Ohio 4 began serving its popular chili dogs and root beer for the season Feb. 6 and the Brookwood Avenue location followed shortly after.
About the Author