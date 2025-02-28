Signs of spring: Flub’s in Hamilton is opening Saturday (and Jolly’s is already open!)

Flub’s, which bills itself as “Butler County’s original soft serve,” also announced its Ross location will open March 23.

Flub’s in Hamilton is located on Eaton Avenue. In Fairfield it’s on Wessel Drive (opening date still to be determined) and in Ross it’s on Hamilton-Cleves Road.

The dari-ette has been operating since 1966, according to its website.

Flub’s opening follows the opening of another seasonal food spot in Hamilton: Jolly’s Drive-In on Ohio 4 began serving its popular chili dogs and root beer for the season Feb. 6 and the Brookwood Avenue location followed shortly after.