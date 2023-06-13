Love Me Tenders has multiple menu items made in-house

The menu at Love Me Tenders is simple but offers a variety for hungry patrons. The hand-breaded chicken strip meals come in several sizes and can be paired with fries or saratoga chips, coleslaw and garlic toast. Sauces from their special blend signature, sweet heat, buffalo, bbq, honey mustard to buffalo-bleu add a flavor boost.

Other items on the menu include grilled or crispy chicken wraps, salads, sandwiches and sliders. Those looking for a sweet fix to finish things off they offer funnel cake fries and vanilla donut holes sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

When asked what has drawn him to the food business, Hiresh said, “I’ve been in it all my life. You build a lot of relationships and I’ve made a lot of friends out of this business and I take a lot of joy. I’ve tried a lot of other things before and I always end up going back into restaurants.”

What’s in a name?

“I’ve always been adventurous and I grew up on Elvis ... I said Love Me Tenders ... and it just clicked one day and I said. here it is, " he said.

The slogan “Where Love Matters” with their chicken in a heart logo is over the kitchen area for visitors to see.

“Then we got a little creative,” he said, referring to working with local graphic design company LemonGrenade Creative to build from his vision and create the logo and branding for the business.

In addition to the dine-in experience, Love Me Tenders offers catering for large and small events and has a drive-thru window for on-the-go orders.

Located at 4271 Hamilton Middletown Road in former Gold Star Chili building, they are currently open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. to fill the main lunch and dinner hours, but those are subject to change.

You can view a menu on the website at www.513tenders.com or call at 513-TENDERS.

