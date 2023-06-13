X

Love Me Tenders has multiple menu items made in-house

A love of Elvis and a passion for great food blend together for a new chicken restaurant idea.

After many months of planning, taste-testing recipes and finalizing the concept, Love Me Tenders is open and serving a variety of chicken-tender focused dishes.

Owner Jeries Hiresh, a Fairfield High School alum, has been in the restaurant business for many years, having had several franchise restaurants in the area including Gold Star and Quiznos. He has also helped develop menus and concepts for other restaurants.

“I have been a foodie most of my life and owned several restaurants,” said Hiresh. “I always wanted to develop my own and came up with the Love Me Tenders name, this building became available and next thing you know we had a building and a name and we just had to add the food and the sauces that created this magic,” he said.

“Everything is made in house. Our saratoga chips are made daily, coleslaw is made daily in house and sauces are made daily. Everything is made fresh.”

The menu at Love Me Tenders is simple but offers a variety for hungry patrons. The hand-breaded chicken strip meals come in several sizes and can be paired with fries or saratoga chips, coleslaw and garlic toast. Sauces from their special blend signature, sweet heat, buffalo, bbq, honey mustard to buffalo-bleu add a flavor boost.

Other items on the menu include grilled or crispy chicken wraps, salads, sandwiches and sliders. Those looking for a sweet fix to finish things off they offer funnel cake fries and vanilla donut holes sprinkled with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

When asked what has drawn him to the food business, Hiresh said, “I’ve been in it all my life. You build a lot of relationships and I’ve made a lot of friends out of this business and I take a lot of joy. I’ve tried a lot of other things before and I always end up going back into restaurants.”

What’s in a name?

“I’ve always been adventurous and I grew up on Elvis ... I said Love Me Tenders ... and it just clicked one day and I said. here it is, " he said.

The slogan “Where Love Matters” with their chicken in a heart logo is over the kitchen area for visitors to see.

“Then we got a little creative,” he said, referring to working with local graphic design company LemonGrenade Creative to build from his vision and create the logo and branding for the business.

In addition to the dine-in experience, Love Me Tenders offers catering for large and small events and has a drive-thru window for on-the-go orders.

Located at 4271 Hamilton Middletown Road in former Gold Star Chili building, they are currently open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. to fill the main lunch and dinner hours, but those are subject to change.

