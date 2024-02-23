It’s Fish Fry Friday! Here’s where to get a meal in Butler, Warren and Preble counties

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

19 minutes ago
Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 8 and March 29 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
  • Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 22 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
  • Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 11 p.m. March 22 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
  • Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 22 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
  • Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 22 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road.
  • Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. March 1, March 15, and March 29 at 116 S. Main St.
  • Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, now through March 29, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
  • Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays, now through March 22, at 330 Lebanon St.
  • Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 15, at 3350 Chapel Road.
  • Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 22, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, now through March 22, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 23 through March 15 at 20 DeSales Ave.
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays now through March 22, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, now through March 15 at 500 Reading Road.

PREBLE COUNTY

  • Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5 to 7 p.m. March 8, March 15, and March 22, at 407 E. Main St.

Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

