Happy 200th, West Chester: Food truck rally, drone show and more part of 4-day celebration

Hometown favorite, Blessid Union of Souls, will return to West Chester to headline the Union Centre Food Truck Rally from 8:30-10 p.m. Noah Smith will perform from 6-8 p.m. A nighttime, bicentennial celebration drone light show will cap off the evening after the concert around 10 p.m. The event is free to attend.

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will feature a variety of culinary delights, such as barbecue, chicken dinners, gyros, desserts and much more. There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Items are made to order.

Participating food trucks will include AJ’s Cheesesteaks, Cheesecakery, Kona Ice, MamaBear’s Mac, Mexi-Q, Red Sesame, Sweets & Meats, The Naughty Lobstah, Tweedles Mini Donuts, Twisted Greek and many more.

With the proceeds of the event going back into community organizations, the all-day celebration of food will feature around 40 different food trucks as well as beer, craft beer, seltzers, spiked lemonade, and soft drinks/water. An ATM will be available on site. Most of the food trucks will accept credit/debit cards.

“This is our 10th annual Union Centre Food Truck Rally, and the purpose and the mission of the Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association was started to bring attention to the Union Centre corridor and bring more business to the area. We’ve also had an opportunity to give back to the community. So, it’s really exciting for us this year to have the West Chester-Union Township Historical Society be our beneficiary. We are very proud to contribute to that nonprofit,” said Kerry Hendel, vice president, Union Centre Boulevard Merchant Association and food truck committee chair for the event.

Previous recipients have included Edge Teen Center, Cincinnati Children’s StarShine Hospice, Companions on a Journey, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, Heroes’ Fund, Reach Out Lakota and Sojourner Recovery Services, among others.

Monies have also been granted each month to dozens of nonprofits and charities that have applied for funding throughout the year.

Guests come from all over the Midwest and beyond to be a part of the Union Centre Food Truck Rally. In the past, attendees have traveled from Indiana, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia. The event has attracted up to 10,000 guests annually.

For a complete listing of Founder’s Day events, visit westchesteroh.org/events. For more information about West Chester’s history, go to westchesteroh.org/200. The bicentennial hashtag is #WestChester200.

How to go

What: Union Centre Food Truck Rally

When: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free admission. Free parking.

More info: ucbma.com and facebook.com/UnionCentreFoodTruckRally. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No coolers or outside alcohol will be permitted.

Weekend of events

THURSDAY: First Financial Bank presents ‘THE TAKEOVER’ concert on The Square. This week’s Takeover series performance is by The Remains.

FRIDAY: Food truck rally. Blessid Union of Souls plays a live 200th birthday concert at 8:30 p.m. Drone show follows.

SATURDAY: The Olde West Chester Founders Festival, 2-6 p.m. in the historic business district along Cincinnati-Dayton Road; West Chester Symphony Orchestra opens the Keehner Park Concert Series with free, live music from 7-9 p.m.

SUNDAY: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, hosts “VOA Days” activities, noon-4 p.m.