Daikon, a white radish, is unusual in America

A second roasting option is to cut a daikon into disks, also cut up carrots and bell peppers, drizzle with olive oil and garlic, and again roast at 400 for around 20 minutes.

In North America, daikon is primarily grown as a fallow crop, though the leaves are sometimes used as animal fodder. The U.S. Department of Agriculture calls daikon oilseed or tillage radish.

The U.S.D.A. recommends leaving the long thick root unharvested in order to minimize soil compaction. When the large root decays, a large cavity is left in the soil, making it easier for the following year’s crop, such as potato, to bore deeper into the soil.

By not harvesting daikon, we’re missing out on a treat. If you like our familiar small red globe radish, you’ll love daikon. It does everything the small red radish does, plus more. As a root crop, daikon needs to be peeled like a carrot.

Do you have young ones who won’t eat their vegetables? Tell them the daikon is actually a unicorn horn.

If they need proof, look online for a photo of a unicorn horn on display at the Cluny Museum National Museum of the Middle Ages in Paris.

Cluny houses six tapestries woven around 1500 of a unicorn and a lady depicting each of the six senses. In addition to the five senses we know – touch, taste, smell, hearing, sight – the medievalists identified a sixth sense – heart.

If the young one retorts that unicorns are mythical, your rejoinder is that the Cluny Museum’s unicorn horn is probably in all likelihood the tusk of a narwhal. It still looks like a daikon.

Jennifer Bayne was horrified when I told her I was writing this. She considers daikon too strong-flavored for kids.

