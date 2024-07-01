Check out these Butler County restaurant, brewpub patios

Grainworks Brewing Company: 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester Twp.; https://grainworks.beer

Grainworksaffords a large, covered, comfortable patio area with tables and chairs as well as couches and lounge seating. Indoor seating is also available. MamaBear’s Mac, located in the taproom, features the award-winning Mac and Cheese flights, grilled sandwiches, burgers, salads, and more. These dishes pair well with a flight of craft beer from Grainworks. Grainworks beer is also used in several of MamaBear’s Mac recipes, including the legendary Bier Cheese. Grainworks Pina Colada Dreams, a Pina Colada Wheat Ale, with a taste of coconut and pineapple is the summer combination.

Agave & Rye: 7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp.; agaveandrye.com

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Agave & Rye offers traditional Mexican Street faves, epic tacos and 90-plus tequilas. House-made margaritas. Homemade dips, salsas and taco shells. Founded in 2018, this award-winning eatery lives up to its reputation. Offering a flavor adventure, there are lots of interesting combinations and flavors available. The atmosphere is artsy and relaxed. A virtual tour is provided online. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available.

Municipal Brew Works: 20 High St., Hamilton; municipalbrewworks.com

Located in downtown Hamilton in the former City of Hamilton municipal building, Municipal Brew Works has a huge outdoor patio area that is family-friendly and pet-friendly. The taproom is open seven days a week. Whether guests prefer the flagship Approachable Blonde or the darker side with a Midnight Cut Porter, there are drink options for everyone. A gluten-free option is the house seltzer with a constant, rotating list of flavors. There are as many as 20 in-house brewed beers and seltzers on tap. Municipal Brew Works offers a rotation of food trucks. Live music is offered regularly on the patio. Spacious, open patio area with picnic-table style seating as well as tables and chairs.

Tano Bistro: 150 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton; foodbytano.com

Tano Bistro offers simply crafted seasonal cuisine combined with warm hospitality. This contemporary, upscale bistro highlights fresh ingredients. Entrees for dinner include Braised Short Rib, Pasta Diablo and Stuffed Salmon, to name a few. Classy yet comfortable atmosphere. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Dog-friendly patio. Tano Bistro serves lunch, dinner and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Located in a central location in downtown Hamilton with a second location in Loveland. Catering is also available.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard: 501 Main St., Hamilton; hubhamilton.com

Featuring local food truck cuisine and a rotating food truck schedule, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard offers backyard fun for friends and family. Guests can enjoy craft brews, and live entertainment. This local favorite is located in the heart of Hamilton’s Main Street entertainment district. Indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of picnic-table style seating with umbrellas.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant: 7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.; chwinery.com

Located in Liberty Center, guests can experience a fusion of award-winning wines, Napa-style tasting rooms, and modern casual dining at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. Sit back and relax with covered, outdoor patio seating. The menu offers contemporary American cuisine influenced by international flavors made from a scratch kitchen. Each dish can be paired with the restaurant’s selection of wines. Dining reservations are recommended, but walk-in guests are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gluten-free and vegetarian dishes are available.

The Jug: 3610 Central Ave., Middletown; thejugburger.com

As a longtime staple in Middletown, established in 1932, The Jug is everyone’s favorite burger joint. Locally sourced, and crafted with love, the menu features a variety of burger specialties, including the Hamburger/Cheeseburger, a Double Hamburger/Cheeseburger and Jug Boy, to name a few. The Jug offers daily specials and Kids Combos. Sides include Waffle Fries, Crinkle Cut Fries, Loaded Fries, Onion Rings, Cheesesticks, Chips and Chili. The Jug has a covered outdoor seating area with picnic tables.

Cozy’s Café and Pub: 6640 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.; cozyscafeandpub.com

Offering a variety of gourmet comfort food, guests can enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner at Cozy’s Café' and Pub. Whether guests sit in the farmhouse dining room, the industrial design pub, or outdoors by the fire listening to live entertainment, everyone is sure to enjoy the culinary experience at Cozy’s Café and Pub. Farm-to-table cooking, paired with a specialty wine list, a selection of craft beers and cocktails.

El Trompo Mexican Grill: 9037 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.; https://eltrompo.info

El Trompo offers an expansive menu with traditional Mexican dishes and street food options, which are complemented by chips and salsa and appetizers. Margaritas and handcrafted cocktails add to the dining experience. Vegetarian options are offered. A kid’s menu is available. Festive, lively and fun atmosphere with colorful decorations. Indoor dining and outdoor patio seating are available.

Combs BBQ Central: 2223 Central Ave., Middletown; combsbbq.com

Rated one of the best barbecue places in Ohio, Combs BBQ Center has been a premier restaurant in Middletown since 2014. The restaurant has won numerous awards and offers barbecue that’s smoked to perfection. All of the meats are slow craft smoked with hickory and applewood. The Pulled Pork Sandwich with two sides is available for $14.50 and a Beef Brisket Sandwich with two sides is offered on the menu for $17. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available. Cozy, fenced, outdoor seating area with wrought iron tables and chairs with umbrellas.

Fretboard Brewing & Public House: 103 Main St., Hamilton; fbpublichouse.com

Located in the heart of Hamilton, Fretboard’s chef uses fresh ingredients to bring guests dishes that raise the bar on public fare. Menu items include sharables, greens/salads, entrees, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. Sides, desserts and a kid’s menu are also available. The beer selections are award-winning. The brewery has three floors, each with a different feel. The Rooftop can be found on the third floor, with a full bar and cozy patio seating. Live music.

Church Street Social: 107 E. Church St., Oxford; churchstsocial.com

Located in Oxford near Miami University, Church Street Social features small bites, specialty cocktails, and wines. Serving lunch and dinner, Church Street Social encourages patrons to have fun and relax in a casual setting, or to bring a game and hang out with friends. There are also special nights, including trivia, karaoke, and family game night.

Tell us

Don’t see your Butler County business on the list? Email journalnews@coxinc.com to get added.