COUNTY FAIR GUIDE: Where to find food, amusement rides and farm animals near you

Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals.
Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:
CLINTON COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 16
WHERE: 958 W. Main St. in Wilmington
COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are $5.
Senior citizens and veterans will receive free admission on Tuesday, July 12.
DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, harness racing, an antique tractor pull, a demolition derby, drag racing, lawnmower races and much more live entertainment. Murphy from American Idol 2021 and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice 2015 will perform at the fair.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.clintoncountyfair.org
LOGAN COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16
WHERE: 301 E. Lake Avenue in Bellefontaine
COST: General admission is $5 Monday through Thursday and $8 Sunday, Friday and Saturday. Children 7 and under are free.
Veterans will be admitted free on Sunday, July 10 and senior citizens will be admitted free on Tuesday, July 12. Kid’s day is Thursday where one child under 16 will receive free admission with a paying adult.
Season passes are $25. An all day ride pass is $15. Parking is $2.
DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, livestock scramble, tractor pulls and much more.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.locofair.org
MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16
WHERE: 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.
COST: Daily admission is $10. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult.
DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demo derby, pig races, the Cincinnati Circus, tractor pulls, a rodeo and much more live entertainment.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.montcofair.com
WARREN COUNTY FAIR
Credit: Nick Daggy
Credit: Nick Daggy
WHEN: Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 23
WHERE: 665 N. Broadway Street in Lebanon
COST: Daily admission is $10. Children ages 5 and under are free. Rides are free with daily admission.
Week-long passes are $30. Track event seating is $5. Demo derby pit passes are $20.
DETAILS: Enjoy a variety of food, games, 4H projects, harness racing, a car cruise-in, cornhole tournament, drag racing, demolition derby, tractor pulls, monster trucks, live music and much more entertainment.
MORE INFO: www.warrencountyfairohio.org
CLARK COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Friday, July 22 through Friday, July 29
WHERE: 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield
COST: General admission is $6. Children 5 and under are free.
An all day ride wrist band is $18.
DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, drag racing, a demolition derby, wood carving, sea lions, live music and much more entertainment.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.clarkcoag.com
BUTLER COUNTY FAIR
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
WHEN: Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30
WHERE: 1715 Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton
COST: General admission is $9. Children ages 6 through 12 accompanied by a paying adult (gate only) are $4.
General admission is free for senior citizens and veterans on Wednesday, July 28.
DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, rodeo, tractor pulls and much more.
MORE INFO: 513-892-1423 | www.butlercountyohfair.org
SHELBY COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30
WHERE: 655 S. Highland Street in Sidney
COST: General admission for those 36 inches or taller is $10 (also covers rides). Season passes are $25. Pass holders will be able to purchase ride bands for $7.
Admission is $5 on Sunday, July 24 for family preview day.
DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a demolition derby, tractor pull, harness racing, pig and calf scramble, dirt drag racing, live music and much more entertainment.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.shelbycountyfair.com
PREBLE COUNTY FAIR
Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer
Credit: David A. Moodie, contributing photographer
WHEN: Saturday, July 30 through Saturday, August 6
WHERE: 722 S. Franklin Street in Eaton
COST: General admission is $7. Children 8 and under are free. Weekly passes are $25.
Veterans and one guest will be admitted free on the first Saturday of the fair.
DETAILS: Enjoy eight days of action featuring a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, tractor pulls, a demolition derby, monster trucks, rodeo, bus derby, harness racing and much more.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.preblecountyfair.com
AUGLAIZE COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, August 6
WHERE: 1001 Fairview Avenue in Wapakoneta
COST: General admission is $8. Those 12 and are free. Season passes are $30.
DETAILS: The fair will feature food, games, rides, demolition derby, harness racing, rodeo, tractor pull and a cheerleading competition.
MORE INFO: Facebook |www.auglaizecountyfair.org
GREENE COUNTY FAIR
Credit:
Credit:
WHEN: Sunday, July 31 through Saturday, August 6
WHERE: 120 Fairground Road in Xenia
COST: Daily admission is $8. Children ages 9 and under are free with a paying adult.
Those who bring a non-perishable food item on Wednesday, August 3 will get in for $4.
DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a calf scramble, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls, harness racing, drag races and much more live entertainment.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FAIR
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
WHEN: Friday, August 5 through Friday, August 12
WHERE: 384 Park Avenue in Urbana
COST: Daily admission is $8 and includes rides. Week-long passes are $30 and do not include access to rides.
DETAILS: Live entertainment, 4H projects, truck pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, colt racing, rides, food vendors and more.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.champaigncountyfair.com
MIAMI COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August 18
WHERE: 650 N. County Road 25-A in Troy
COST: Daily admission is $6. Children ages 8 and under are free. Season passes are $30 and includes 7 daily admission tickets.
DETAILS: This county fair features a variety of food, games, rides, 4H projects, a rodeo, tractor pull, cheerleading competition, demolition derby, harness racing and a concert featuring Nashville Crush.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.miamicountyohiofair.com
DARKE COUNTY FAIR
WHEN: Friday, August 19 through Saturday, August 27
WHERE: 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville
COST: Daily admission is $7. Children 11 and under are free with paying adult.
DETAILS: Featuring all the fair favorites including a demolition derby, harness racing, tractor pull, motorcycle races and a fair concert featuring Riley Green with guest Laine Hardy on Sunday, August 21.
MORE INFO: Facebook | www.darkecountyfair.com
About the Author