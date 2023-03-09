Best of Butler County contest guidelines

Nominees in each category that appear on the final ballot are chosen by the amount of nominations received from our readers. If your business gets left out of the voting, please don't take it personally.

Nominations will be accepted from March 20-31, 2023. The only thing you need to participate is a valid email address.

You can nominate once per day per contest. You can nominate as many people, places, things and businesses as you would like throughout the entire nomination process.

And yes, you can nominate yourself or your own business.

VOTING

Once the nomination period concludes, we will assemble the finalists and voting will commence.

Final voting will run from April 24-May 12, 2023.

Voting is restricted to one vote per day per contest.

You can vote as many days of the poll as you would like and in as many of the contests you’d like.

Totals registered by our servers will be considered final.

Oh yeah, if a nominee or finalist decides to cheat — like using some sort of automated voting — we reserve the right to delete you from the list of nominees, reset our poll to zero votes at an arbitrary time or eliminate a finalist from the final results. How we decide to do this is up to us, but nominees getting many votes per minute will be prime suspects, as will those getting all their votes from too few IP addresses.

We also reserve the right to remove you as a nominee in any future similar contests sponsored by Dayton.com or our company's other sites and publications.

HOW TO PROMOTE YOUR NOMINATIONS

It’s not cheating to promote yourself and ask people to vote for you!

Post it in your business, on your website or social media page, in an email newsletter — or if you're really wild, say it on a sandwich board. Just make sure to tell people the voting's on Dayton.com and how to get involved!

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

» Downloadable logos and graphics

» Suggested language for social media posts

» A form to contact us for more information

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WINNERS

Winners will be announced in late June.

To get the winners and other information about the contest first, sign up for our Midday Break newsletter.

» Sign up for Midday Break

IF YOU WIN

If you or your business wins your category, we’re fine with you advertising that you were voted “Best of Butler County” in your category, just as long as you mention that the voting was on the Journal-News. Put it on signs, coasters, tattoos or menus — everyone should know how good you are.