Asian Food Fest sees record-breaking attendance in 2023

According to event organizers, the estimated number of attendees at the event, which was April 29-30 at Court Street Plaza, stands at 98,920.

“It was such a joy to see our community come together at Asian Food Fest to celebrate and learn about Asian food & culture. What a way to kick off the start of May’s AAPI Heritage Month,” said Sam Burke, marketing and social media coordinator at Asian Food Fest. “We are thrilled to have had such phenomenal support through rain or shine from our Cincinnati community, who helped us make this year’s Asian Food Fest the biggest and best one yet.”