Artrageous national tour event in Fairfield called ‘a feast of visual arts’

The first 100 guests that enter the theater Friday will receive a complimentary Adventure Kit. One audience member will receive a painting, which will be created on live stage. These paintings have sold for more than $25,000 and are in public and private collections all over the world, according to Sheldrick.

“We are excited about the show. Artrageous is a unique experience, and we are thrilled their national tour is coming right through Fairfield, Ohio,” Sheldrick said.

Artrageous is a performance troupe that has performed in 49 states and 12 countries, and its members have performed more than 3,000 performances worldwide. The troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result is a gallery of finished paintings.

“It’s really fun. There’s a lot going on, on stage at one time, so there’s something for everyone. There’s art, music, singing and dancing, there’s a whole blacklight section, and there’s obviously painting, as well as a lot of audience immersion,” said Lauri Francis, one of the performers for Artrageous.

It’s what I like to call ‘choose your own adventure, Artrageous style,’ she said.

“You can sing, dance, or clap along in your seat, or there are opportunities to join us on stage, which is really fun,” Francis said.

As a performer, she likes to go on a journey, with audience members, throughout the performance.

“I enjoy meeting all the people in the different communities. That’s my personal favorite part. I love watching people come into the theater at the beginning, not really knowing what’s going to happen, but knowing that it’s a very different show than they’ve ever experienced before, because our troupe is out in the theater, meeting people, and giving out props, to make it even more immersive,” said Francis.

“We meet some really incredible people in all of the communities that we go to, and that’s the most joyful part of doing what we do.”

HOW TO GO

What: Artrageous

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield

Cost: $24 (youth) and $34 (adults)

More info: fairfield-city.org