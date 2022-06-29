journal-news logo
‘All Together’ concerts at OCAC feature local pianist

Bruce Murray, a professor of music at Miami University, performs recitals at the oxford Community Arts Center. CONTRIBUTED

By Oxford Press Staff
34 minutes ago

A summer concert series at the Oxford Community Arts Center features recitals by local pianist Bruce Murray.

The “All Together” series has already featured Murray’s “Truth” recital based on the works of Bach, Singleton and Schubert. He is a professor of music at Miami University and an active recitalist known for his performances of Bach, Beethoven, Liszt and new music.

“Murray’s divine musical selections delighted the audience and he created a sense of community with his playing,” says a news release from the OCAC.

The next recital event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday and is called “Light From The Abyss.” Additional performances are “Voice” on July 19 and “Eternity” on Aug. 22.

The concerts are free to attend.

The OCAC is located at 10 S. College Ave. More activities at this venue are listed online at oxarts.org.

