Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother Buzz arrested in Oklahoma

Home Alone star Devin Ratray.
caption arrowCaption
Home Alone star Devin Ratray.

Credit: AP

Entertainment
56 minutes ago
Devin Ratray was accused of assaulting his girlfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said "This is how you die," but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

In Other News
1
Trio from Ohio could take crown on ‘The Voice’ finale tonight
2
Lebanon hosts Ohio’s largest horse-drawn carriage parade this weekend
3
Twist on holiday classic features hip hop legend
4
HAUNTED OHIO: Haunted places in the region with bone-chilling ghost...
5
It’s been a thrill ride! 10 things to know about Kings Island past and...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top