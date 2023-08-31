17STRONG to host social mixer in Hamilton

BreakingNews
By Journal-News
16 minutes ago
A group supporting the 17 neighborhoods in the City of Hamilton is inviting locals to a social mixer.

17STRONG will have the event from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, an indoor-outdoor bar with food trucks on Main Street.

The group with the motto “we>me” aims to connect the community through volunteerism and events.

For more information go online to 17stronghamilton.org/calendar.

