17STRONG to host social mixer in Hamilton

A group supporting the 17 neighborhoods in the City of Hamilton is inviting locals to a social mixer.
17STRONG will have the event from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, an indoor-outdoor bar with food trucks on Main Street.
The group with the motto “we>me” aims to connect the community through volunteerism and events.
For more information go online to 17stronghamilton.org/calendar.
