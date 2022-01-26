Stolen vehicle prompts SWAT call out in Dayton; 6 in custody

Three adults and three juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a stolen vehicle investigation ended with SWAT responding to Dayton home.
Officers found a vehicle around 3 a.m. that was taken during an aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Anna Street, said Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson. As officers investigated, they determined the possible suspects were inside a house in the same block.
“As officers approached initially, three individuals came out and were taken into custody,” Malson said. “Three others stayed inside the house, which initiated a SWAT callout.”
When SWAT and a hostage negotiation team responded, crews used a “noisemaker” to get the other three people to come outside, Malson said. They were taken into custody without incident.
The three people who initiated the SWAT response were the juveniles, he said.
It’s not clear whether the stolen vehicle investigation is related to a death investigation where a driver was found shot in a vehicle on Ferguson Avenue in Dayton.
“They’re currently investigating that to see if there are any links, but I don’t know that information at this time,” Malson said. He added it also isn’t clear whether the investigation on Anna Street is related to robberies of Lyft drivers that took place Tuesday night.
“That’s something our detectives are going to be investigating this morning now that they have individuals to interview,” he said.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as additional information is available.