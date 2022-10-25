Sanity hearing for man accused in Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting continued for fourth time

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

Also on Tuesday, Brown was in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh’s courtroom for a hearing on the charge of aggravated robbery. That case was continued until Dec. 15.

Brown is accused of robbing an employee at gunpoint at Minnick’s Drive Thru on Dixie Highway on Oct. 15, 2021 taking cash and lottery tickets. He was indicted for that crime on Dec. 8, 2021. He was out of jail on a $200,000 bond for the added robbery charge of the Walmart shooting.

Bennett previously told the Journal-News after having conversations with Brown, “he did not appear to be mentally normal.”

But in the past few months, Bennett said Brown’s mental state has improved.

In the May 26 incident at Walmart, Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cell phones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who had recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who survived.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting. Gmoser said the investigation is continuing, including how Brown got to the Middletown hotel after the shootings.

Brown is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.